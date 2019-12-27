Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 14 vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl

One more game.

For the Wisconsin Badgers, who made it to the Rose Bowl despite losing in the Big Ten title game. But also for a number of players, including senior linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr and very likely juniors center Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor.

It will be the 10th Rose Bowl for Wisconsin, which hasn’t won in Pasadena since 2000 and lost three straight games there from 2011-13.

Breaking that streak won’t be easy as the Badgers will face Oregon (in a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl, but of course this game couldn’t be any more different as that Ducks team was led by Chip Kelly and his fast-paced offense while Wisconsin had Russell Wilson at quarterback and was running a 4-3 defense).

Interestingly, Las Vegas has the Badgers a slight favorite — 2 1/2 points at last look — despite the fact that Oregon was ranked higher in the last college football playoff rankings and Associated Press top-25 poll.

The close point spread is also an indicator of the picks from prognosticators, which are nearly split down the middle on who they think will win (well, the exception are Badgers fans, as you’ll see below). Let’s at least hope for a good game.

Here’s the picks from around the web and Twitter for the Rose Bowl (note: If we find more in the days leading up to the game we’ll add them in):

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 28, Oregon 23.

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 26, Oregon 24. “Expect one of the better bowl games of the season. Both lines will take over the game early on, with Oregon slowing down Jonathan Taylor to a dead stop, and Wisconsin bending but not breaking often enough to give away the game early on. Both offenses will settle in, with the Ducks coming up with a few explosive plays to balance out a few big pass plays from Jack Coan to overcome the problems Taylor will have. And then the Badgers will slowly start to take over in the second half. Utah got beaten up early, couldn’t stop the momentum, and the game slipped away in the first half. Wisconsin will have enough bursts to keep this close, but Herbert won’t put the game away. The better comp will be Oregon’s loss to Auburn. The Ducks will look great, but Wisconsin will hang around, hang around, hang around, and will pop through late to keep head coach Paul Chryst’s bowl record at Wisconsin perfect.”

Bill Bender of The Sporting News: Wisconsin 38, Oregon 34. “This is a fantastic Rose Bowl matchup with the contrasting styles, and a send-off for Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. This will be the most thrilling matchup outside of the CFP.”

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com: Wisconsin 30, Oregon 27. “These are similarly constructed teams, bolstered by elite-level offensive lines and well-coached defenses that rarely give up big plays. Wisconsin has an edge at running back with Jonathan Taylor, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is a high-level NFL prospect. Both teams will be highly motivated, but I like Wisconsin’s running game a little more, as Taylor finishes a historic career on a strong note.”

James Crepea of The Oregonian: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ($): Oregon 23, Wisconsin 14. “Mario Cristobal’s team has taken a big step forward, and its ability to use Justin Herbert in the run game makes this attack much more dangerous. The Ducks defense also has faced some really good backs and has been very salty (No. 10 in the nation in run defense), especially in the second half of the season.”

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic ($): Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23. “If Oregon plays the way it did in the Pac-12 title game against Utah, that would be trouble for a similarly-built Wisconsin team. More likely, the Ducks offense comes back to earth a bit against a tough Badgers defense. And I could see Wisconsin star RB Jonathan Taylor putting on a showcase performance.”

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press: Wisconsin 30, Oregon 28.

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Leader: Oregon 38, Wisconsin 28. “The Ducks, top to bottom, are the more tested team — the Big Ten has elite Ohio State, but (just watch) the Pac-12 was the deeper league in 2019 — and have the better quarterback in Justin Herbert. Most years, it’d be blasphemous to say it, but Oregon may have the better offensive line and defense, too. The Ducks gave up fewer yards per play than the Badgers.”

Josh Slagter of MLive.com: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 24. “If not for a late-season slipup against Arizona State, Oregon would have had a playoff argument. It won the Pac-12 by beating Utah in the title game and boasts both an offense (led by QB Justin Herbert) and a defense that’s playoff-worthy. Wisconsin, meanwhile, gave Ohio State a scare for a half, but then ran out of ideas in the Big Ten championship game. The Badgers have been better since a mid-season stumble against Illinois, including a division-clinching win at Minnesota. And they may have something to prove, as some wondered if Penn State deserved this Rose Bowl bid instead. If Herbert stays upright, the Ducks have too much offense.”

J. Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times: Oregon 24, Wisconsin 21.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News offers no score but picks Oregon to win. “In a broad sense, the Ducks are facing a better version of Utah: a well-coached opponent that plays power football and brings an elite tailback to the proceedings. If Oregon’s front seven controls the line of scrimmage and contains Jonathan Taylor, victory should follow. But success won’t be as resounding as it was in Levi’s Stadium.”

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 20.



Al “Big Al’ Arend of the Herald-Palladium: Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23.

Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports: Crawford — Wisconsin 24, Oregon 20; Hummer – Oregon 21, Wisconsin 20.

Bob Dunning of the Davis Enterprise: Wisconsin 24, Oregon 20.

Ron Bailey of the (Maysville, Ky.) Ledger Independent: No score but picks Wisconsin to win.

Jeff Mezydlo of the Game Haus: Wisconsin 31, Oregon 17.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report: Wisconsin 24, Oregon 20. “I expect a low-scoring brawl … Taylor will rush for at least 100 yards, but he’ll fall short of reaching at least 180. Herbert will lead a couple of long scoring drives, but the Badgers pass rush will limit him to a relatively pedestrian performance. And while Coan isn’t often the reason Wisconsin wins games, his ability to avoid back-breaking mistakes will be the reason it doesn’t lose this one.”

Ron Petak of the Bellevue Leader: Wisconsin 31, Oregon 27.

Steve Deace of Wolverines Digest: Oregon 24, Wisconsin 21.

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Adam Carriker for Omaha.com: Oregon 35, Wisconsin 31. “I think Oregon is a fast-paced, spread offense. That is what Wisconsin struggles with. Watch them play Illinois, watch them play Ohio State in those two second halfs. The first halfs, Wisconsin shows up, but then the lack of speed that they just don’t have that shows up in the second half and Oregon’s got that speed …”

Bill Connelly of ESPN+: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 28, Oregon 25.

SportsLine Projection Model: Oregon 24, Wisconsin 21.

Two of the three Athlon Sports analysts are picking Oregon to win. Steven Lassan has the Badgers emerging victorious, but only assigns his pick an 11 in his confidence pool. Mark Ross (27) and Mitch Light (26) are more confident of an Oregon win.

The six analysts at USAToday.com are split, with three picking Wisconsin to win and three selecting Oregon.

Four of seven CBSSports.com analysts think Wisconsin will win and also four of seven think the Badgers will cover a 2 1/2-point spread.

Only three of nine analysts for the Dallas Morning News have Wisconsin winning and of those three, two think the Badgers will cover a three-point spread.