Wisconsin Badgers post-free agency 2020 mock draft roundup

Things have changed in the world since the last time we presented a mock draft roundup for Wisconsin Badgers players.

Since our look after the combine, the Badgers had their Pro Day — and as it turned out, it was one of the last ones as the coronavirus shut down those and then, well, pretty much everything else.

Everything except the NFL, it seems, which keeps on rolling.

The league year began March 18 and teams started signing (or agreeing to sign) free agents as well as swinging some trades.

These moves, of course, affect the rosters and perhaps what teams might be looking for in the draft. Mock drafters took note. For example, Jonathan Taylor isn’t as popular of a pick to Tennessee after the Titans used their franchise tag on Derrick Henry.

Not everything has changed, but it’s interesting to see the range in which Taylor and Zack Baun, especially, are being mocked.

As a reminder, most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. In addition, if we used a mock draft in our last edition we’ve noted the pick that was used in that previous mock for comparison sake.

Here’s our third roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Peter Schrager of NFL.com: Zack Baun, 1-30 to Packers. “… Not a first-round pick in many mock drafts, but I know quite a few teams who like him as an end-of-first/early-second-round guy.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (4 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Tyler Biadasz, 4-123 to Cowboys; Quintez Cephus 4-124 to Steelers. (Previously – 3 rounds: Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Taylor, 2-45 to Buccaneers; Biadasz, 3-85 to Eagles.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Tyler Biadasz, 1-28 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs. (Previously: Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs.)

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (4 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-18 to Dolphins; Zack Baun, 1-23 to Patriots; Tyler Biadasz, 3-88 to Saints; Quintez Cephus, 4-128 to Bills. (Previously — 3 rounds: Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Baun, 3-67 to Lions.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins.)

Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune: No Wisconsin players taken in the first 50 selections.

Draftek (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 2-37 to Chargers; Tyler Biadasz, 2-39 to Dolphins; Zack Baun, 2-55 to Falcons; Quintez Cephus, 6-206 to Jaguars. (Previously: Taylor, 2-37 to Chargers; Baun, 2-54 to Bills; Biadasz, 3-68 to Jets; Chris Orr, 4-136 to Ravens; Cephus, 7-233 to Bears.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: No Badgers)

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Jonathan Taylor 1-32 to Chiefs.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire (4 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens; Zack Baun, 2-64 to Chiefs; Tyler Biadasz, 3-78 to Falcons; Chris Orr 4-134 to Ravens; Quintez Cephus 4-141 to Dolphins. (Previously – 1 round: Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens.)

Nate Davis of USA Today: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: Jonathan Taylor, 1-24 to Saints.)

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Jonathan Taylor, 2-49 to Steelers; Tyler Biadasz, 2-125 to Patriots; Quintez Cephus, 6-209 to Packers. (Previously – 3 rounds: Taylor 2-29 to Titans; Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Biadasz, 3-70 to Dolphins.)

Tony Pauline and Andrew DiCecco of Pro Football Network: Jonathan Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens. Previously: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Charles Davis of NFL.com: Zack Baun, 1-32 to Chiefs.

Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor 1-29 to Titans.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-36 to Giants; Jonathan Taylor, 2-54 to Bills.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens; Zack Baun, 2-35 to Lions; Tyler Biadasz, 2-52 to Rams; Quintez Cephus, 5-175 to Packers. (Previously — 6 rounds: Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens; Biadasz, 1-31, 49ers; Baun, 2-47 to Falcons; Cephus, 5-139 to 49ers.)

MyNFLDraft.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-27 to Seahawks. (Previously: Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans.)

Ben Axelrod of WKYC: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com: Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins (Previously: No Wisconsin players in the first round.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Jonathan Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-63 to Chiefs. (Previously – 1 round: Baun, 1-29 to Titans.)

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Jonathan Taylor, 2-39 to Lions. (Previously – 1 round: Baun, 1-28 to Ravens.)

Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com (7 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Tyler Biadasz, 2-60 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 3-67 to Lions; Quintez Cephus, 6-196 to Bears.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-41 to Browns; Jonathan Taylor, 2-45 to Buccaneers; Tyler Biadasz, 3-77 to Broncos. (Previously: Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins; Biadasz, 2-63 to Chiefs.)

D.J. Boyer of Draftsite.com (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-36 to Giants; Zack Baun, 3-78 to Falcons; Quintez Cephus, 6-202 to Cardinals. (Previously: Taylor, 1-18 to Dolphins; Biadasz, 2-33 to Bengals; Baun, 3-84 to Rams; Cephus, 6-203 to Saints.)

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News (2 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-27 to Seahawks; Jonathan Taylor, 2-49 to Steelers; Tyler Biadasz, 2-55 to Ravens. (Previously – 1 round: Baun, 1-29 to Titans; Taylor 1-32 to Chiefs.)

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Zack Baun, 1-32 to Chiefs. (Previously: Baun, 1-23 to Patriots.)

Dan Bilicki of the Toronto Post: Zack Baun, 1-23 to Patriots. (Previously: Baun, 1-28 to Ravens.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: Zack Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins. (Previously: Baun, 1-29 to Titans.)

Evan Silva of EstablishTheRun.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (4 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens; Zack Baun, 2-40 to Texans; Tyler Biadasz, 2-56 to Dolphins. (Previously – 3 rounds: Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Baun, 2-49 to Steelers; Biadasz, 2-56 to Dolphins.)

Mark Inabinett of AL.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans; Jonathan Taylor, 2-37 to Chargers; Tyler Biadasz, 3-97 to Browns.

Forrest Long of The Huddle Report: Zack Baun, 1-31 to 49ers.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY

Baun – 12 (last roundup: 15)

Biadasz – 1 (last roundup: 1)

Taylor – 11 (last roundup: 13)

No Badgers – 16 (last roundup: 14)