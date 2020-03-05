Wisconsin Badgers post-combine 2020 mock draft roundup

The postseason collegiate all-star games were in January and Wisconsin’s Pro Day is in March, but for several former Badgers last week’s NFL combine was the key offseason activity.

Four Wisconsin players were invited to the combine and had very different results.

Jonathan Taylor’s stock went up after he ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

Zack Baun seemed to acquit himself well enough and his stock appeared to remain static.

Quintez Cephus impressed in the bench press (23, best among wide receivers) and vertical jump (38.5 inches) but ran a 4.73 in the 40, which obviously is not good for a wide receiver (in fact he had the worst time of any wideout who participated). Stock down.

Tyler Biadasz had shoulder surgery and didn’t even participate. That alone gets his arrow trending down as it put him off the radar.

With the draft a month-and-a-half away (April 23-25) where do former Badgers stand when it comes to mock drafts? And how has it changed since the last time we took a look right after the Super Bowl?

There’s a lot of varied opinions, of course, but let’s just say Tennessee is a popular landing spot for someone who wore the motion W.

We do still have Pro Day, and NFL free agency will change – or solidify — the strategy of some teams (Derrick Henry, for example), but this seems like a good time to check in on mock drafts and where they have former Wisconsin players headed.

Since we want the latest information, for this purpose, we used only mocks which came out in the past week, either at the tail end or after the combine. We’ll continue to provide mock draft roundup updates sporadically leading up to the draft.

Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. In addition, if we used a mock draft in our earlier edition we’ve noted the pick that was used in that previous mock for comparison sake.

Here’s our second roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round. Previously: No Badgers.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (3 rounds): Jonathan Taylor 2-29 to Titans; Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Tyler Biadasz, 3-70 to Dolphins. (Previously: Baun, 2-36 to Giants; Biadasz, 2-52 to Rams; Taylor, 2-61 to Titans; Quintez Cephus, 3-99 to Patriots.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins.

Draftek (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 2-37 to Chargers; Zack Baun, 2-54 to Bills; Tyler Biadasz, 3-68 to Jets; Chris Orr, 4-136 to Ravens; Quintez Cephus, 7-233 to Bears. (Previously: Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins; Biadasz, 2-47 to Falcons; Baun, 2-55 to Falcons; Orr, 4-141 to Redskins; Cephus, 7-222 to Cardinals.)

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ($): Baun, 1-30 to Packers; Jonathan Taylor, 2-35 to Lions; (Previously: Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins. Note: Was only a first-round mock).

Nate Davis of USA Today: Jonathan Taylor, 1-24 to Saints. (Previously: No Wisconsin players in the first round.)

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports (2 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Jonathan Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Jonathan Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News: Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans; Jonathan Taylor 1-32 to Chiefs. (Prevously: Tyler Biadasz, 1-27 to Seahawks.)

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans. (Previously, 2 rounds: Baun, 2-40 to Cardinals; Tyler Biadasz, 2-55 to Falcons.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously, 2 rounds: Zack Baun, 2-36 to Giants.)

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (6 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens; Tyler Biadasz, 1-31, 49ers; Zack Baun, 2-47 to Falcons; Quintez Cephus, 5-139 to 49ers. (Previously, 5 rounds: Taylor, 2-45 to Buccaneers; Biadasz, 2-46 to Broncos; Cephus, 5-139 to 49ers.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (3 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Zack Baun, 3-67 to Lions. (Previously, 2 rounds: Taylor, 1-29 to Titans; Baun, 2-39 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-41 to Browns.)

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-23 to Patriots.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens. (Previously: No Wisconsin players in the first round.)

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: No Badgers.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans. (Previously: No Wisconsin players in the first round.)

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Zack Baun, 1-23 to Patriots.

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network: Zack Baun, 1-27 to Seahawks.

David Latham of Last Word on Pro Football: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens.)

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (3 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-26 to Dolphins; Zack Baun, 2-49 to Steelers; Tyler Biadasz, 2-56 to Dolphins. (Previously: Taylor, 1-29 to Titans; Baun, 2-43 to Bears; Biadasz, 2-56 to Dolphins.)

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

DraftSite.com (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-18 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-33 to Bengals; Zack Baun, 3-84 to Rams; Quintez Cephus, 6-203 to Saints. (Previously: Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs; Biadasz, 2-33 to Bengals; Baun, 4-136 to Packers; Cephus, 7-206 to Jaguars.

Travis Sikkema of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans; Tyler Biadasz, 3-88 to Saints.

Dan Bilicki of the Regina Leader Post: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire: Jonathan Taylor, 1-28 to Ravens.

Ken Zalis of PressBoxOnline: Zack Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans.

Jonathan Cook of The Huddle Report: Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-33 to Bengals; Jonathan Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-63 to Chiefs. (Previously, 1 round: Biadasz, 1-32 to Chiefs.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans.

Joe DiTullio of The Game Haus: No Wisconsin players in the first round. (Previously: Tyler Biadasz, 1-25 to Vikings.)

Art Stapleton of northjersey.com: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens; Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans. (Previously: Tyler Biadasz, 1-24 to Saints).

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY

Baun — 15

Biadasz — 1

Taylor – 13

No Badgers — 14

