Wisconsin Badgers-Penn State Nittany Lions pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions:

— This is the 19th meeting between Wisconsin and Penn State. The Badgers have lost three straight to the Nittany Lions, the last win coming in 2011, and have not won on the road since 2003 (three consecutive losses).

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 29-5 when scoring first (5-2 in 2018), 11-5 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2018), 25-3 when leading after the first quarter (4-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 34-2 when leading at halftime (5-0 in 2018), 3-7 when trailing at halftime (0-2 in 2018), 36-2 when leading after the third quarter (5-0 in 2018) and 4-7 when trailing after the third quarter (1-3 in 2018).

— Under Chryst, Wisconsin is 7-7 against ranked teams (0-1 in 2018).

— The Badgers have 11 100-yard rushers vs. Penn State. Montee Ball and Ron Dayne both did it twice. Most: 200 by Anthony Davis in 2001. Last in a win: Ball, 156 in 2011 (done two times since).

— Wisconsin has five 200-yard passers vs. Penn State: Joel Stave, 339 in 2013; Tyler Donovan, 220 in 2007; John Stocco, 313 in 2005; Brooks Bollinger, 217 in 2002; Neil Graff, 220 in 1970. All losses except for the latter.

— The Badgers have four 100-yard receivers vs. Penn State: Jared Abbrederis, 135 in 2013; Kyle Jefferson, 124 in 2007; Brandon Williams, 102 in 2005; Larry Mialik, 142 in 1970.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 6 yards to pass Alan Ameche for 11th place, 74 to tie John Clay for 10th place, 75 to pass Terrell Fletcher for 9th place and 89 to pass Brent Moss for 8th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 95 yards to pass Ron Dayne (1997)) for 4th place, 155 to pass John Clay (2009), 193 to pass Anthony Davis (2002) and 247 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) on UW’s rushing yards list by a sophomore.

— Taylor needs 9 yards to pass Corey Clement (2016) for 19th place, 82 to pass James White (2013) for 18th place, 89 to pass Ron Dayne (1997) for 17th place, 98 to pass Anthony Davis (2001) for 16th place, 108 to pass Terrell Fletcher (1994) for 15th place, 155 to pass John Clay (2009) for 14th place, 185 to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 12th place, 199 to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 11th place and 247 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) for 10th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 14th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 19th, tying him with Brett Moss for 6th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 23 passing yards to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 7 completions to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place and 11 to pass Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 3rd place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Joel Stave on UW’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 interceptions to tie and 3 to pass Tony Lowery and Randy Wright for 3rd place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 66 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 1 tackles to tie and 2 to pass Michael Reed for 17th place and 7 to tie and 8 to pass Scott Nelson for 16th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie and 2 to pass David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 1 TFL to tie and 1.5 to pass Joe Schobert for 14th place and 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Eric Burrell needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list. Borland (2009, ’11) and Joe Schobert (2015) have the most with 5.

— Chris Orr needs 1 fumble recovery to tie four others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season fumble recoveries list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 3 extra points to tie and 4 to pass Philip Welch for 1st place on UW’s all-time extra points list.

— Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempt to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field-goal attempts list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.