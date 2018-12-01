In back-and-forth game, Badgers tie No. 6 Penn State 3-3

For a third straight game, the Wisconsin Badgers (5-7-3) couldn’t close it out in regulation and settled for a tie with No. 6 Penn State.

Wisconsin, which picked up a pair of ties last weekend against Michigan, held a 3-2 lead in the second period before Penn State’s Evan Barratt scored to knot it up.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third period and overtime, but Penn State won the shootout to earn the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Freshman forward Brock Caufield found the back of the net twice for Wisconsin for his first career multi-score game. Max Zimmer added the other tally for the Badgers. Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 37 shots in the tie, including 13 in the third period alone.

“I think we had good moments in the game, probably most of them were in the second period,” head coach Tony Granato said. “There were lots of parts in the game that were the way we have to play. Again, we’re playing a No. 6 team, so they’re extremely talented. Their lines bring a lot of speed, and I thought for the most part we did a heck of a job. We played hard.”

Wisconsin’s last win in regulation was a 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 10. The Badgers haven’t won consecutive games since early October.

“I think there were areas of the game that we made good strides in,” Granato added. “We were disciplined in not taking penalties, and I think offensively we did a lot of good things as well to create those chances.”

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts No. 6 Penn State on Saturday night at the Kohl Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin.