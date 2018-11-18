Badgers lose 3-1 to No. 6 OSU, swept again

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team is plummeting.

Coming off a 4-0 loss Friday night, the Badgers found themselves down 3-0 to No. 6 Ohio State after two periods of play. Forward Sean Dhooghe scored Wisconsin’s only goal of the night early in the third period, but the Badgers couldn’t rally back and lost 3-1. Wisconsin has now dropped five of its last six games, dating back to a sweep by North Dakota in early November.

Dhooghe now leads the Badgers with seven goals on the year.

“Ohio State played like the No. 6 team this weekend,” head coach Tony Granato said. They won the key areas of the game, the net fronts, battles on the boards. They’re a heck of a team, and they played well in front of their goalie.”

Ohio State goaltender Tommy Nappier stopped 27 shots, while Jack Berry made 35 saves in the losing effort.

“He played well, Granato said of his goaltender. “He made big saves and stood tall. We gave up a lot of shots on the power play.”

UP NEXT

Wisconsin will try to turn its fortunes around in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Badgers will battle the No. 16 Wolverines in a two-game set next weekend.