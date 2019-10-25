Wisconsin Badgers-Ohio State Buckeyes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus:

— This is the 83rd meeting between Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead the series 59-18-5, including 30-7-3 in Columbus.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 36-7 when scoring first (6-1 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 32-4 when leading after the first quarter (6-1 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 41-3 when leading at halftime (6-1 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 43-3 when leading after the third quarter (6-1 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— Chryst is 3-5 at Wisconsin against teams ranked in the top 10 (AP or coaches polls).

— The Badgers have 14 100-yard rushers vs. Ohio State. Last: Corey Clement 164, 2016; last in a win: John Clay 104, 2010. Last in a win in Columbus: Anthony Davis 168, 2004 (also most in a road game). Most: Marck Harrison 203, 1984.

— Wisconsin has 15 200-yard passers vs. Ohio State. Last: Alex Hornibrook 229, 2017 (in Indianapolis); last in a win (also on road): Brooks Bollinger 202, 2001. Most: Randy Wright 319, 1983.

— The Badgers have seven 100-yard receivers vs. Ohio State — all of which have come in losses. Jared Abbrederis did it twice (207 in 2013 — also the most — and 113 in 2011). Others: Travis Beckum, 2007; Jonathan Orr, 2002; Clarence “Jack” Novak, 1972; Tom Longbord, 1971 and Pat Richter, 1961.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie James White and Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 2 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 37 yards to pass Garrett Wolfe for 17th place. 132 to pass Hershel Walker for 16th place, 172 to pass Anthony Thompson for 15th place, 175 to pass Damion Fletcher for 14th place, 196 to pass Myles Gaskin for 13th place ad 260 to pass LaDanian Tomlinson for 12th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— Taylor needs 13 yards to pass Montee Ball for 2nd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list and 18th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 29th time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 60 yards to pass John Ryan for 22nd, 133 to pass John Boyajian for 21st place and 250 to pass Bud Keyes for 20th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 2 to tie Hal Brandt and John Ryan for 17th place, 3 to tie and 4 to pass Mike Carroll for 16th place and 14 to pass Ron Miller for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 30 yards to pass Michael Jones for 21st place, 45 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 114 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place and 140 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Chris Orr needs 1.5 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place, 2 sacks to tie and 2.5 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place, 3 to tie Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 6th place, 3.5 to tie T.J. Watt (2016) for 5th place. 4 to tie and 4.5 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Zack Baun, Chris Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).