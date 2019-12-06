Wisconsin Badgers-Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten championship pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game:

— This is the 84th meeting between Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead the series 60-18-5. Ohio State has won both previous Big Ten title game matchups (2014, 2017).

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 37-7 when scoring first (7-1 in 2019), 15-7 when the opponent scores first (3-1 in 2019), 33-4 when leading after the first quarter (7-1 in 2019), 10-6 when trailing after the first quarter (2-1 in 2019), 45-3 when leading at halftime (10-1 in 2019), 4-10 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2019), 47-3 when leading after the third quarter (10-1 in 2019) and 5-10 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2019).

— Chryst is 4-6 against teams ranked in the top 10 as Wisconsin head coach.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Pete Johnson (1975), Anthony Thompson (1988) and K-Jana Carter (1994) for 3rd place on the Big Ten’s all-time single-season touchdown list.

— Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 4th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) and Montee Ball (2012) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 70 yards to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 7th place, 163 to pass Montee Ball (2011) for 6th place, 217 to pass himself (2017) for 5th place and 274 to pass Ron Dayne (1999) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing list.

— Taylor needs 95 yards to pass DeAngelo Williams for 6th place and 314 to pass Charles White for 5th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 32nd time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— If Taylor rushes for 200 yards, it will be the 13th time he’s reached that mark, passing Ricky Williams for 2nd most in NCAA history. Ron Dayne is 1st with 14. (note: includes bowl games)

— Jack Coan needs318 yards to pass Russell Wilson for 14th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 17 completions to pass Neil Graff for 13th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Quintez Cephus needs 2 yards to pass AJ Taylor for 20th place, 6 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place, 32 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place, 80 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place, 145 to pass David Charles for 16th place and 178 to pass Garrett Graham for 15th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Cephus needs 3 touchdowns to tie Lee DeRamus and Pat Richter for 11th place on UW’s all-time receiving TDs list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 2 receptions to pass Mike Roan for 19th place, 8 to pass Tony Simmons for 18th place and 11 to pass David Charles for 17th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Zack Baun and Chris Orr need .5 sacks to tie and 1 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place and 2.5 to tie and 3 to pass Tarek Saleh (1996) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.



— Baun needs .5 tackles for loss to tie Tom Burke (1997) and Chris Borland (2011) for 10th place , 1 to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 9th place, 1.5 to tie and 2 to pass Anttaj Hawthorne (2003) for 8th place and 3 to tie and 3.5 to pass Tarek Saleh (1996) and J.J. Watt (2010) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season TFL list.

— Baun, Eric Burrell, Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).

— Aron Cruickshank needs 164 kick return yards to pass David Gilreath (2009) for 10th place, 165 to pass Nate Odomes (1986) and Brandon Williams (2005) for 8th place, 172 to pass Kenzel Doe (2014) for 7th place, 175 to pass Brandon Williams (2003) for 6th place, 208 to pass David Gilreath (2010) for 5th place, 219 to pass Brandon Williams (2002) for 4th place and 238 to pass Jared Abbrederis (2011) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season season list.