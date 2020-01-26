Badgers lose 5-2 to Notre Dame, settle for series split

Notre Dame came out firing with three goals in the second period and never let up, cruising to a 5-2 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

Sean Dhooghe gave the Badgers a 1-0 advantage 7:01 into the second period. But Alex Steeves, Charlie Raith and Cal Burke all lit the lamp before the buzzer sounded for a 3-1 Fighting Irish lead.

Wisconsin’s Roman Ahcan trimmed it to a one-goal game in the opening minute of the third period, but Notre Dame answered with a goal by Michael Graham and an empty-netter by Tory Dello.

Badgers goaltender Jack Berry made 32 saves on the night.

Wisconsin now sits at 10-13-1 overall and 5-10-1-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers return to the ice next weekend for a border battle against rival Minnesota at the Kohl Center.