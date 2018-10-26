Wisconsin Badgers-Northwestern Wildcats pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Stadium:

— This is the 100th meeting between Wisconsin and Northwestern with the Badgers holding a 59-35-5 edge, including 29-18-1 in Evanston, Ill. The Badgers have won the last two meetings and four of the last six. No team has had a three-game winning streak in this series since UW won three straight from 1997-99.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 28-4 when scoring first (4-1 in 2018), 11-5 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2018), 24-3 when leading after the first quarter (3-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 33-2 when leading at halftime (4-0 in 2018), 3-6 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2018), 35-2 when leading after the third quarter (4-0 in 2018) and 4-6 when trailing after the third quarter (1-2 in 2018).

— If you’re wondering about how recent Wisconsin quarterbacks have done in their starting debuts, here’s a list from the past 15 years.

— Wisconsin has 37 100-yard rushers vs. Northwestern, including two each in 2010 & 2013. Four have topped 200: Michael Bennett 293 in 2000 loss, Melvin Gordon 259 in 2014 loss, PJ Hill 249 in 2006 win and Billy Marek 230 in 1974 win.

— The Badgers have 13 200-yard passers vs. Northwestern. Joel Stave, Scott Tolzien, John Stocco & Darrell Bevell each did it twice. Most: Tony Lowery, 355 in 1990. Most in a win: Mike Samuel, 271 in 1997.

— Wisconsin has 10 100-yard receivers vs. Northwestern. Last to do it was Travis Beckum in 2006. Last wide receiver: Tony Simmons in 1997. Most: Tim Ware, 193 in 1990.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 7 yards to pass Corey Clement for 12th place and 260 to pass Alan Ameche for 11th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 128 yards to pass P.J. Hill (2007) for 5th place on UW’s rushing yards list by a sophomore.

— Taylor needs 173 yards to pass Billy Marek (1975) for 20th place and 267 to pass Corey Clement (2016) for 19th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 14th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 18th, tying him with John Clay and James White for 7th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 115 passing yards to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 14 completions to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place and 18 to pass Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 3rd place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Joel Stave on UW’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie John Ryan for 7th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Howard and Mike Carroll for 5th place and 4 to tie Randy Wright and Tony Lowery for 3rd place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 115 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 2 tackles to pass Eric Unverzagt for 21st place and 13 to pass Malvin Hunter for 20th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie and 2 to pass David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 1 TFL to tie and 1.5 to pass Joe Schobert for 14th place and 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Eric Burrell needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list. Borland (2009, ’11) and Joe Schobert (2015) have the most with 5.

— Chris Orr needs 1 fumble recovery to tie four others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season fumble recoveries list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to tie Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field goals list.

— Gaglianone needs 3 field-goal attempts to tie Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field-goal attempts list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.