For the first time this season, No. 16 Wisconsin’s high-flying offense failed to connect.

The Badgers averaged 4.5 goals per game, tied for third in the nation, through their first six games, but were shut out on the road Friday night, falling 5-0 to No. 14 North Dakota.

Freshman Adam Scheel made 24 saves to earn the shutout for the Fighting Hawks.

Senior forward Rhett Gardner scored three goals for the Fighting Hawks, who also got goals from freshman defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and junior defenseman Colton Poolman, all at even strength.

Gardner broke through at 3:29 of the first period, before Bernard-Docker stretched North Dakota’s lead to 2-0 at 17:06.

Gardner was back at it just 29 seconds into the second period.

Poolman made it 4-0 Fighting Hawks at 11:09 of the second, before Gardner finished off the hat trick at 9:34 of the third period.

Badgers junior Jack Berry allowed four goals on 15 shots before exiting in the second period, while freshman Daniel Lebedeff allowed one goal on eight shots the rest of the way.

Wisconsin out-shot North Dakota 25-24, but went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Badgers fall to 4-3, while the Fighting Hawks improve to 3-2-1.