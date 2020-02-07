Wisconsin Badgers post-Super Bowl 2020 mock draft roundup

The Wisconsin Badgers have a number of players expected to be taken in the 2020 NFL draft.

Yes, the NFL draft (April 23-25) is still a couple of months away, but with the season officially ending with the Super Bowl it means the 2020 offseason has begun. That means, of course, time to start really thinking about the draft.

There’s still the NFL combine and Wisconsin Pro Day to come – not to mention teams signing free agents and making salary-cap cuts, which will change needs – but this seems like a good time to start seeing where Badgers – and specifically linebacker Zack Baun, center Tyler Biadasz and running back Jonathan Taylor – are being projected to be selected.

Since we want the latest information, for this purpose, we used only mocks which came out in the past few days after the Super Bowl. We’ll continue to provide mock draft roundup updates sporadically leading up to the draft.

Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course (this also gets a couple of other Wisconsin players – wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr – involved).

Here’s the first roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (3 rounds): Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens. “Baun will fit with the Ravens due to his versatility. He can attack the passer or play in coverage. Ravens edge rusher Matt Judon is due to become a free agent this offseason.”; Jonathan Taylor, 2-45 to Buccaneers; Tyler Biadasz, 3-85 to Eagles.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Draftek (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 2-39 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-47 to Falcons; Zack Baun, 2-55 to Falcons; Chris Orr, 4-141 to Redskins; Quintez Cephus, 7-222 to Cardinals.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News: Tyler Biadasz, 1-27 to Seahawks. “Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next in the strong line of Badgers interior blockers (see the Cowboys’ Travis Frederick and the Giants’ Kevin Zeitler). The Seahawks’ offensive foundation is the power running game, and they are getting old and limited inside with Mike Iupati as a pending free agent.”

Nate Davis of USA Today: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (5 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 2-45 to Buccaneers; Tyler Biadasz, 2-46 to Broncos; Quintez Cephus, 5-139 to 49ers.

Newsday’s Nick Klopsis: Zack Baun, 1-29 to Titans. “Assuming the Titans can re-sign star running back Derrick Henry, their next biggest need is at edge rusher, with Cameron Wake turning 38 at the end of January. Baun, a converted quarterback, is a smart, quick pass rusher with a variety of moves at his disposal.”; Tyler Biadasz, 1-32 to Chiefs. “It’s tempting to give the Chiefs a bellcow running back such as Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins here, but their current crop of backs are serviceable, and the first 3 1/2 quarters of the Super Bowl highlighted their need for reinforcements along the line. Biadasz (pronounced bee-AH-dish) was a critical piece in a Wisconsin offensive line that helped Taylor become one of the nation’s top running backs in the last three seasons. He’s a very tough, smart, consistent interior lineman in both the run and pass games.”

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (2 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans; Zack Baun, 2-39 to Dolphins; Tyler Biadasz, 2-41 to Browns.

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

R.J. White of CBSSports.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com: Zack Baun, 1-30 to Titans; Tyler Biadasz, 1-32 to Chiefs.

John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle: Zack Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins (McClain) and 1-30 to Packers (Wilson).

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Tyler Biadasz, 1-24 to Saints

Dan Kadar of SB Nation (2 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-36 to Giants.

D.J. Boyer of DraftSite.com (7 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-32 to Chiefs; Tyler Biadasz, 2-33 to Bengals; Zack Baun, 4-136 to Packers; Quintez Cephus, 7-206 to Jaguars.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (3 rounds): Jonathan Taylor, 1-29 to Titans; Zack Baun, 2-43 to Bears; Tyler Biadasz, 2-56 to Dolphins.

Tankathon: Tyler Biadasz, 1-32 to Chiefs

Joe DiTullio of The Game Haus: Tyler Biadasz, 1-25 to Vikings.

Mike Penner of Pro Football Focus: Zack Baun, 1-28 to Ravens.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Daryl Slater of NJ.com: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News: No Wisconsin players in the first round.

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun (2 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-40 to Cardinals; Tyler Biadasz, 2-55 to Falcons.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Zack Baun, 2-36 to Giants; Tyler Biadasz, 2-52 to Rams; Jonathan Taylor, 2-61 to Titans; Quintez Cephus, 3-99 to Patriots.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ($): Zack Baun, 1-26 to Dolphins.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY

Baun 7

Biadasz 6

Taylor 3