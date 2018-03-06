How Badgers fared at 2018 NFL combine
The draft stock of NFL draft hopefuls can rise or fall at the NFL combine. This past week, six former Wisconsin players were in Indianapolis hoping to shoot themselves up the charts.
How did they fare?
For some, it was just about being at the site and talking with teams. Jack Cichy, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, and Troy Fumagalli both just did the bench press. Linebackers Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs, considered late-round picks or undrafted free agents, looked to impress and did the most drills among the Badgers (Dooley five of seven and Jacobs all seven).
Meanwhile, defensive backs Natrell Jamerson and Nick Nelson showed off their stuff in different ways — Jamerson with his speed and Nelson in his on-field work.
Here’s the comparison of the six Badgers in the drills — 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle:
|PLAYER
|40 YD
|BENCH
|VERTICAL
|BROAD
|3 CONE
|20 YD
|60 YD
|Jack Cichy
|n/a
|18
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Garret Dooley
|4.80
|21
|33.0
|121
|n/a
|4.28
|n/a
|Troy Fumagalli
|n/a
|14
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Leon Jacobs
|4.48
|26
|34.5
|122
|7.14
|4.44
|12.15
|Natrell Jamerson
|4.40
|25
|35.5
|120
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Nick Nelson
|4.52
|17
|n/a
|123
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
We won’t find out until the draft in late April, but at least one draft expert thinks a few Wisconsin players helped their cause.
In his mock draft after the Super Bowl, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had four Badgers going in his seven-round prognostication: Nelson third round, No. 94; Fumagalli fourth, No. 126; Cichy sixth, No. 179 and Dooley seventh, No. 214.
In his seven-round mock after the combine, Miller now has five Badgers listed, all but Jamerson, moving Nelson and Cichy up but Fumagalli (a full round) and Dooley down. His latest: Nelson 3-79 (Cardinals), Fumagalli 5-172 (Packers), Cichy 6-176 (Giants), Jacobs 6-197 (Panthers) and Dooley 7-227 (49ers).
Below are notes on the individual players including a spider chart comparing their measurables to others at their position at the combine.
CICHY
Combine measurements: 6-foot-2 1/8, 238 pounds
Listed at Wisconsin: 6-2, 234
Known meetings: None reported.
DOOLEY
Combine measurements: 6-2 3/8, 248
Listed at Wisconsin: 6-3, 246
Known meetings: Packers
FUMAGALLI
Combine measurements: 6-4 3/4, 247
Listed at Wisconsin: 6-6, 248
Known meetings: Cardinals, Eagles, Packers
JACOBS
Combine measurements: 6-1 1/8, 246
Listed at Wisconsin: 6-2, 245
Known meetings: Packers
This Wisconsin guy Leon Jacobs. I don't know that I've seen 40 better football players than him in this class. Am I missing something weird?
— Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) March 6, 2018
Chatted with #Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs for 10 minutes Saturday.. impressive guy.. said he expected to run in the 4.4s, and I see he backed it the next day. Heckuva time for a 246-pounder. https://t.co/yXHG9wfViQ
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 5, 2018
JAMERSON
Combine measurements: 5-10 5/8, 201
Listed at Wisconsin: 6-0, 198
Known meetings: None reported
Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier: “Wisconsin’s Natrell Jamerson switched from wide receiver in his freshman season to dime defender to cornerback to safety, so he is obviously a work in progress. Jamerson’s 4.40-second 40 and 25 bench reps will coax teams to take a second look at his scant starts for the Badgers. Jamerson projects as either a puny 198-pound safety, a cornerback who lacks experience and nifty-shiftiness or (ideally) a slot package player and return man with explosive potential when he gets his hands on a football.”
NELSON
Combine measurements: 5-10 5/8, 200
Listed at Wisconsin: 5-11, 208
Known meetings: Chiefs
Most impressive “outside” CB on-field workouts:
1. Nick Nelson/Wisconsin
2. Tony Brown/Ala
3. Kevin Toliver/LSU
4. Josh Jackson/Iowa
5. Isaiah Oliver/CU and Jaire
Alexander/Louisville#IMO
— Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) March 5, 2018
While he had 0 Ints in college (Hawaii, @BadgerFootball CB Nick Nelson has caught the ball well today. Overall, a nice workout @NFLDraft
— Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 5, 2018
