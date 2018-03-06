The draft stock of NFL draft hopefuls can rise or fall at the NFL combine. This past week, six former Wisconsin players were in Indianapolis hoping to shoot themselves up the charts.

How did they fare?

For some, it was just about being at the site and talking with teams. Jack Cichy, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, and Troy Fumagalli both just did the bench press. Linebackers Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs, considered late-round picks or undrafted free agents, looked to impress and did the most drills among the Badgers (Dooley five of seven and Jacobs all seven).

Meanwhile, defensive backs Natrell Jamerson and Nick Nelson showed off their stuff in different ways — Jamerson with his speed and Nelson in his on-field work.

Here’s the comparison of the six Badgers in the drills — 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle:

PLAYER 40 YD BENCH VERTICAL BROAD 3 CONE 20 YD 60 YD Jack Cichy n/a 18 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Garret Dooley 4.80 21 33.0 121 n/a 4.28 n/a Troy Fumagalli n/a 14 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Leon Jacobs 4.48 26 34.5 122 7.14 4.44 12.15 Natrell Jamerson 4.40 25 35.5 120 n/a n/a n/a Nick Nelson 4.52 17 n/a 123 n/a n/a n/a

We won’t find out until the draft in late April, but at least one draft expert thinks a few Wisconsin players helped their cause.

In his mock draft after the Super Bowl, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had four Badgers going in his seven-round prognostication: Nelson third round, No. 94; Fumagalli fourth, No. 126; Cichy sixth, No. 179 and Dooley seventh, No. 214.

In his seven-round mock after the combine, Miller now has five Badgers listed, all but Jamerson, moving Nelson and Cichy up but Fumagalli (a full round) and Dooley down. His latest: Nelson 3-79 (Cardinals), Fumagalli 5-172 (Packers), Cichy 6-176 (Giants), Jacobs 6-197 (Panthers) and Dooley 7-227 (49ers).

Below are notes on the individual players including a spider chart comparing their measurables to others at their position at the combine.

CICHY

Combine measurements: 6-foot-2 1/8, 238 pounds

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-2, 234

Known meetings: None reported.

DOOLEY

Combine measurements: 6-2 3/8, 248

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-3, 246

Known meetings: Packers

DOOLEY

Combine measurements: 6-2 3/8, 248

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-3, 246

Known meetings: Packers

FUMAGALLI

Combine measurements: 6-4 3/4, 247

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-6, 248

Known meetings: Cardinals, Eagles, Packers

JACOBS

Combine measurements: 6-1 1/8, 246

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-2, 245

Known meetings: Packers

This Wisconsin guy Leon Jacobs. I don't know that I've seen 40 better football players than him in this class. Am I missing something weird? — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) March 6, 2018

Chatted with #Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs for 10 minutes Saturday.. impressive guy.. said he expected to run in the 4.4s, and I see he backed it the next day. Heckuva time for a 246-pounder. https://t.co/yXHG9wfViQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 5, 2018

JAMERSON

Combine measurements: 5-10 5/8, 201

Listed at Wisconsin: 6-0, 198

Known meetings: None reported

Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier: “Wisconsin’s Natrell Jamerson switched from wide receiver in his freshman season to dime defender to cornerback to safety, so he is obviously a work in progress. Jamerson’s 4.40-second 40 and 25 bench reps will coax teams to take a second look at his scant starts for the Badgers. Jamerson projects as either a puny 198-pound safety, a cornerback who lacks experience and nifty-shiftiness or (ideally) a slot package player and return man with explosive potential when he gets his hands on a football.”

NELSON

Combine measurements: 5-10 5/8, 200

Listed at Wisconsin: 5-11, 208

Known meetings: Chiefs

Most impressive “outside” CB on-field workouts:

1. Nick Nelson/Wisconsin

2. Tony Brown/Ala

3. Kevin Toliver/LSU

4. Josh Jackson/Iowa

5. Isaiah Oliver/CU and Jaire

Alexander/Louisville#IMO — Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) March 5, 2018