Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 2 vs. New Mexico

Another week, another likely cupcake on Wisconsin’s schedule.

This week it’s New Mexico, which won its opener. Against FCS Incarnate Word. Which went 1-10 in 2017. And put up over 500 yards against the Lobos.

Thus once again it’s a little harder to find a ton of predictions for this Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium, and those we did find are, unsurprisingly, not expecting a close game.

But how big of a victory will it be for the Badgers? There’s some difference of opinion here. Plus, you can check out who my followers on Twitter think will score the final touchdown for Wisconsin.

OK, here are this week’s picks from around the web and Twitter:

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 48, New Mexico 20.

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 52, New Mexico 16. “The Badger attack will come out hot and put up a huge number right away. The Lobos will get a few points and will stay alive for a quarter, but be stunned if Jonathan Taylor doesn’t hit 200 yards without breathing hard. This is the week Alex Hornibrook dials it in. The throws he missed against WKU will be on target this week.”

Bill Bender of The Sporting News: Wisconsin 55, New Mexico 14

Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register: Wisconsin 52, New Mexico 10. “Death, taxes and a salty Badger defense are things just about anyone can count on. Even with a lot of new pieces, Wisconsin kept Western Kentucky to a field goal in the season opener and won, 34-3, despite an overall average performance. Bob Davie’s Lobos have rival New Mexico State on deck, so if this one gets out of control early, New Mexico might be happy to limit its lumps, cash the paycheck and save its starters for next week.”

Athon Sports’ Mitch Light: Wisconsin 47, New Mexico 21.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report: Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 17. “Wisconsin will run the ball, and odds are favorable Jonathan Taylor will do so productively. The big question for New Mexico is whether quarterback Tevaka Tuioti can repeat his Week 1 performance of 381 yards (327 passing) and five total touchdowns. That’s unlikely.”

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel: Wisconsin 41, New Mexico 3.

Andrew Powell of the Lock Haven Express: Wisconsin 41, New Mexico 6.

Jesse Temple of The Athletic ($): Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 10

Bill Connelly of SB Nation: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 51, New Mexico 22.

All seven of CBSSports.com analysts think Wisconsin will win but just four of the seven believe the Badgers will cover a 34.5-point spread.

All six analysts at USAToday.com are going with Wisconsin.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but all three Athlon Sports analysts are picking Wisconsin to win.