Wisconsin Badgers-New Mexico Lobos pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Friday night’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and New Mexico Lobos at Camp Randall Stadium:

This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and New Mexico.

The Badgers have won 40 consecutive games against a non-conference opponent at home, the fifth-longest FBS streak in the modern era (since 1946) and the longest active streak. Kansas State (1989-2003) is fourth with 43 straight.

Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 25-3 when scoring first (1-0 in 2018), 10-4 when the opponent scores first, 22-3 when leading after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 7-3 when trailing after the first quarter, 29-2 when leading at halftime, 3-5 when trailing at halftime, 32-2 when leading after the third quarter (1-0 in 2018) and 3-4 when trailing after the third quarter.

Wisconsin has six 100-yard rushers against Mountain West Conference opponents. Last to do it was Taiwan Deal, 145 yards vs. Hawaii in 2015. The most: Ron Dayne, 246 yards vs. Utah in 1996.

Badgers have three 200-yard passers vs. MWC teams: Jim Sorgi, 222 vs. UNLV in 2003; Russell Wilson, 255 vs. UNLV in 2011; Alex Hornibrook, 244 vs. Utah State in 2017.

Wisconsin has two 100-yard receivers vs. MWC teams: Jonathan Orr, 150 vs. UNLV in 2002; Troy Fumagalli, 105 vs. Utah State in 2017.

Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie Marvin Atley and Garry Ellerson for 22nd place, 2 to tie Michael Bennett and Dwayne Smith for 20th place, 3 to tie and 4 to pass Lou Hlland for 19th place on UW’s all-time list.

Alex Hornibrook needs 2 touchdown passes to tie and 3 to pass Randy Wright and Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time list.

Hornibrook needs 35 completions to pass Tony Lowery for 8th place on UW’s all-time list.

Hornibrook needs 1 interception to pass Charles Burt and John Stocco for 14th place, 2 to tie Bud Keyes for 13th place, 3 to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place and 4 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

T.J. Edwards needs 17 tackles to tie and 18 to pass David Wings for 25th place on UW’s all-time list.

Edwards needs 2 interceptions to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 3 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

Edwards needs 7 tackles for loss to tie and 8 to pass Gary Casper for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

Rafael Gaglianone needs 3 field goals to tie and 4 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time list.

Gaglianone needs 2 field-goal attempts to tie and 3 to pass Rich Thompson for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.