Wisconsin Badgers-Minnesota Gophers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers in Minneapolis:

— This is the 127th meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota. The series is tied 59-59-8. The Gophers lead the series in Minnesota, 37-25-2.

— Wisconsin is looking to finish a regular season for just the fourth time in school history and first since the 7-0 1912 team.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 22-3 when scoring first (7-0 in 2017), 10-3 when the opponent scores first (4-0 in 2017), 20-3 when leading after the first quarter (8-0 in 2017), 6-2 when trailing after the first quarter (3-0 in 2017), 27-2 when leading at halftime (8-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 29-2 when leading after the third quarter (11-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

— Wisconsin has 46 100-yard rushers vs. Minnesota, including two over 300 yards — Billy Marek, 304 in 1874, and Anthony Davis, 301 in 2002. Both of those were at home. Most on the road was Zach Brown, 250, in 2007. The Badgers have a 100-yard rusher in every game against Minnesota since 2004 — the year their current winning streak began.

— The Badgers have 16 200-yard passers against Minnesota, including a school-record 423 yards by Darrell Bevell in 1993. It has been accomplished five times since 2004. The last to do it in Minnesota was John Stocco in 2005.

— Wisconsin has 16 100-yard receivers against Minnesota. The last to do it and also the most yards is Alex Erickson, 160 in 2014. The last to do it in Minnesota was Nick Toon, 100 in 2010.

— With his next 200-yard rushing game, Jonathan Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and ’99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his ninth of 2017, tying him for 7th-most with four others (Ron Dayne, 1998; Brian Calhoun, 2005; John Clay, 2009; James White, 2013) for most in a single season in UW history.

— Taylor needs 25 rushing yards to pass Michael Bennett (2000) for 6th place, 174 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 5th place and 267 to pass Montee Ball (2011) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Taylor needs 57 rushing yards to pass Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine (2014) for 6th place, 76 to pass Nevada’s Chance Kretschmer (2001) for 5th place, 143 to pass Pittsburgh’s Dion Lewis (2009) for 4th place, 145 to pass North Texas’s Jamario Thomas (2004) for 3rd place and 210 to pass Ron Dayne (1996) on the NCAA’s all-time freshman rushing yards list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to tie and 2 to pass Randy Wright (1983) and Darrell Bevell (1993) for 4th place and 3 to tie John Stocco (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Hornibrook needs 135 passing yards to pass Mike Howard for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 25 passing yards to pass Mike Samuel (1996) for 19th place, 30 to pass Tony Lowery (1990) for 18th place, 31 to pass Brooks Bollinger (2002) for 17th place, 169 to pass Mike Samuel (1997) for 16th place and 272 to pass John Stocco for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 27 completions to pass Neil Graff for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interceptions to tie and 2 to pass Gregg Bohlig, John Boyajian and John Stocco for 16th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Charles Burt and John Stocco for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Troy Fumagalli needs 26 receiving yards to pass Donald Hayes for 13th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Fumagalli needs 2 receptions to tie and 3 to pass Chris Chambers for 8th place and 6 to tie and 7 to pass Al Toon for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Derrick Tindal needs 2 pass breakups to tie and 3 to pass Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie Niles Brinkley for 13th place, 2 to tie Steve Wagner for 12th place, 3 to tie Nevoia Geyer and Scott Nelson for 11th place and 4 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindal and/or Tyler Johnson needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

— Nick Nelson needs 1 pass breakup to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 12th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place and 4 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Nelson needs 1 passes defensed to tie and 2 to pass Jamar Fletcher (2000) for 3rd place and 5 to tie Mike Echols (2000) and Jim Leonhard (2002) for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 4 field goals to tie Philip Welch for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.

— Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).

— Wisconsin needs 535 yards of total offense to pass the 2008 team for 10th-most in a single season in UW history.

— Wisconsin needs 303 yards rushing to pass the 1994 team for 10th-most and 378 to pass the 1993 team for 9th most in a single season in UW history.

— The Badgers need 11 points to pass the 2016 team for 9th-most, 23 to pass the 1999 team for 8th most, 26 to tie the 2009 team for 7th most and 27 to tie and 28 to pass the 2012 team for 6th most in a single season in UW history.