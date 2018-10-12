Wisconsin Badgers-Michigan Wolverines pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday night’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.:

— This is the 67th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan with the Wolverines holding an 50-15-1 edge, including 28-7 in Ann Arbor. The Badgers have won three of the last four meetings.

— Wisconsin has won 10 straight road games, which is the second-longest such streak in the nation (Oklahoma, 17). The last defeat was a 14-7 loss on Oct. 1, 2016 at … Michigan. This is the only true road loss under Paul Chryst, who is 15-1 in such games.

— The Badgers have won 17 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games, the longest streak in school history. The last loss was vs. Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 27-4 when scoring first (3-1 in 2018), 11-4 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2018), 23-3 when leading after the first quarter (2-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 32-2 when leading at halftime (3-0 in 2018), 3-5 when trailing at halftime, 34-2 when leading after the third quarter (3-0 in 2018) and 4-5 when trailing after the third quarter (1-1 in 2018).

— Wisconsin has 13 100-yard rushers against Michigan and have won five straight when doing so. Anthony Davis and Brent Moss both had two. The most is 185 by Larry Emery in 1984.

— The Badgers have seven 200-yard passers against Michigan; five of those since 2006 (3-2 in those games). Scott Tolzien did it twice (and last, in 2010). Most: Mike Carroll, 268 in 1976.

— Wisconsin has four 100-yard receivers vs. Michigan: Paul Hubbard (134) & Travis Beckum (106), 2007; Tom McCauley (145), 1966; Pat Richter (104), 1962.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 154 yards to pass Larry Emery for 13th place and 267 yards to pass Corey Clement for 12th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 174 yards to become the 13th Badgers player to reach 3,000 rushing yards.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 14th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 16th, tying him Corey Clement for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 121 yards to pass Mike Samuel for 7th place and 135 to pass Randy Wright for 6th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 131 yards to become the seventh Badgers player to reach 5,000 passing yards.

— Hornibrook needs 1 completion to pass Randy Wright for 7th place and 14 to pass Mike Samuel for 6th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 36 passes to pass Tony Lowery for 7th place on UW’s all-time pass attempts list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place, 2 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place, 3 to tie Neil Graff and Ron Miller for 9th place and 4 to tie Mike Samuel for 8th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Sam Arneson, Owen Daniels, Larry Mialik and Lance Kenrdricks for 21st place, 2 to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place and 3 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 112 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 1 tackles to pass Dave Aherns for 24th place, 2 to pass Jim Leonhard for 23rd place, 4 to pass Dennis Stejskal for 22nd place and 17 to pass Eric Unverzagt for 21st place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 2 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 2.5 TFL to tie and 3.5 to pass Gary Casper for 15th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to tie and 2 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field goals list.

— Gaglianone needs 4 field-goal attempts to tie Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field-goal attempts list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.