Wisconsin Badgers-Michigan Wolverines pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 68th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan. The Wolverines lead the series 51-15. The Badgers have won four straight at home in the series.

— Saturday will mark the 18th time two teams ranked in the top-15 of the AP poll have matched up at Camp Randall Stadium – but the first time it’s ever occurred in September. Full list of games below.

Oct. 31, 1942: No. 1 UW 17, No. 6 Ohio St. 7

Oct. 15, 1947: No. 2 Michigan 40, No. 9 UW 6

Oct. 4, 1952: No. 8 UW 20, No. 2 Illinois 6

Oct. 25, 1952: No. 8 UCLA 20, No. 10 UW 7

Oct. 9, 1954: No. 3 UW 13, No. 11 Rice 7

Oct. 16, 1954: No. 2 UW 20, No. 5 Purdue 6

Oct. 11, 1958: No. 6 UW 31, No. 13 Purdue 6

Oct. 18, 1958: No. 13 Iowa 20, No. 4 UW 9

Nov. 8, 1958: No. 7 UW 17, No. 4 Northwestern 13

Nov. 10, 1962: No. 8 UW 37, No. 1 Northwestern 6

Nov. 24, 1962: No. 3 UW 14, No. 5 Minnesota 9

Nov. 6, 1993: No. 15 UW 14, No. 3 Ohio State 14

Nov. 21, 1998: No. 13 UW 24, No. 14 Penn State 3

Oct. 18, 2003: No. 13 Purdue 26, No. 14 UW 23

Oct. 1, 2011: No. 7 UW 48, No. 8 Nebraska 17

Oct. 15, 2016: No. 2 Ohio St 30, No. 8 UW 23

Oct. 29, 2016: No. 11 UW 23, No. 7 Nebraska 17

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 32-6 when scoring first (2-0 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 28-3 when leading after the first quarter (2-0 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 37-2 when leading at halftime (2-0 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 39-2 when leading after the third quarter (2-0 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— Chryst is 7-8 at Wisconsin against teams ranked in the Associated Press top 25.

— The Badgers have 14 100-yard rushers vs. Michigan, including Jonathan Taylor twice. Most: 181 by James White in 2010 in Ann Arbor. Montee Ball also had 173 yards in that game.

— Wisconsin has seven 200-yard passers vs. Michigan: 2010 – Scott Tolzien 201, 2009 – Tolzien 240, 2008 – Allan Evridge 226, 2007 – Tyler Donovan 245, 2006 – John Stocco 236, 1976 – Mike Carroll 268, 1962 – Ron Vander Kelen 202. UW has won three of last four when this occurs (2008 the L). Only two have been at home – 2009 and 2007.

— The Badgers have four 100-yard receivers vs. Michigan … and two occurred in the same game: 2007 – Paul Hubbard (134) and Travis Beckum (106); 1966 – Tom McCauley (145); 1962 – Pat Richter (104).

— Jonathan Taylor needs 3 carries to pass James White for 7th place on UW’s all-time rushing attempts list.

— Taylor needs 269 yards to pass Anthony Davis for 4th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 25th time he’s reached that mark, passing Anthony Davis for third-most career 100-yard games in UW history. Montee Ball is second with 26.

— Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to pass Brent Moss for 10th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Corey Clement for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 99 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 17 yards to pass Darrin Charles for 23rd place, 25 to pass Lance Kendricks for 22nd place, 101 to pass Michael Jones for 21st place and 116 to pass Tom McCauley on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.