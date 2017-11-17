Wisconsin Badgers-Michigan Wolverines pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 66th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan. The Wolverines lead the series 50-14-1, including 21-6-1 in Madison, although the Badgers have won the last three (2005, ’07, ’09).

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 21-3 when scoring first (6-0 in 2017), 10-3 when the opponent scores first (4-0 in 2017), 19-3 when leading after the first quarter (7-0 in 2017), 6-2 when trailing after the first quarter (3-0 in 2017), 27-2 when leading at halftime (8-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 28-2 when leading after the third quarter (10-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

— Wisconsin has 12 100-yard rushers vs. Michigan. Larry Emery, 184 in 1985. Last: James White (181) & Montee Ball (173) in 2010. Last at home: John Clay in 2009. Since 2005, #Badgers are 4-0 when have a 100-yard rusher vs. Michigan.

— The Badgers have seven 200-yard passers against Michigan: Ron Vander Kelen (202, 1962), Mike Carroll (268, 1976), John Stocco (236, 2006), Tyler Donovan (245, 2007), Allan Evridge (226, 2008) and Scott Tolzien (240 in 2009 & 201 in 2010)..

— Wisconsin has just four 100-yard receivers against Michigan — and two happened in one game. The list: Pat Richter, 104, 1962; Tom McCauley, 145, 1966; Travis Beckum, 106, 2007; Paul Hubbard, 134, 2007.

— By playing against Michigan, Joe Ferguson will move alone into 2nd place on UW’s all-time list with 55 games played. Leon Jacobs, playing in his 56th, is first.

— With his next 200-yard rushing game, Jonathan Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and ’99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his eighth of 2017, tying him for 11th-most with four others (Michael Bennett, 2000; P.J. Hill, 2006; Melvin Gordon, 2013; Corey Clement, 2016) for most in a single season in UW history.

— Taylor needs 1 rushing yard to pass Ron Dayne (1998) for 12th place, 31 to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 11th place, 45 to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 10th place, 85 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) for 9th place, 112 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 8th place, 113 to pass Brent Moss (1993) for 7th place and 157 to pass Michael Bennett (2000) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Taylor needs 45 rushing yards to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards for a freshman list. Ron Dayne is No. 1 with 2,109.

— Taylor needs 8 rushing yards to pass San Diego State’s Ronnie Hillman (2010) for 14th place, 22 to pass Oregon’s LaMichael James (2009) for 13th place, 23 to pass Georgia’s Nick Chubb (2014) for 12th place, 27 to pass Western Michigan’s Jarvion Franklin (2014) for 11th place, 45 to pass Wisconsin’s P.J. Hill (2006) for 10th place, 62 to pass Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett (1973) for 9th place, 92 to pass Georgia’s Herschel Walker (1980) for 8th place, 131 to pass Virginia Tech’s Ryan Williams (2009) for 7th place, 189 to pass Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine (2014) for 6th place and 208 to pass Chance Kretschmer (2001) for 5th place on the NCAA’s all-time freshman rushing yards list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to pass Darrell Bevell (1984), Jim Sorgi (2003), John Stocco (2006) and Tyler Donovan (2007) for 6th place, 2 to pass and 3 to tie Randy Wright (1983) and Darrell Bevell (1993) for 4th place and 4 to tie John Stocco (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Hornibrook needs 51 passing yards to pass Russell Wilson for 13th place, 103 to pass Tyler Donovan for 12th place and 278 to pass Mike Howard for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 25 passing yards to pass Mike Samuel (1996) for 19th place, 30 to pass Tony Lowery (1990) for 18th place, 31 to pass Brooks Bollinger (2002) for 17th place, 169 to pass Mike Samuel (1997) for 16th place and 272 to pass John Stocco for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 137 passing yards to be the 10th Wisconsin QB to throw for 2,000 yards in a season and 15th time overall.

— Hornibrook needs 2 interceptions to tie Gregg Bohlig, John Boyajian and John Stocco for 16th place and 3 to tie Charles Burt and John Stocco for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Troy Fumagalli needs 74 receiving yards to pass Donald Hayes for 13th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Fumagalli needs 5 receptions to tie and 6 to pass Chris Chambers for 8th place and 9 to tie and 10 to pass Al Toon for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Derrick Tindal needs 2 pass breakups to tie and 3 to pass Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindal needs 1 passes defensed to tie Niles Brinkley for 13th place, 2 to tie Steve Wagner for 12th place, 3 to tie Nevoia Geyer and Scott Nelson for 11th place and 4 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall and/or Tyler Johnson needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

— Nick Nelson needs 1 pass breakups to tie and 2 to pass Mike Echols (2000) for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Nelson needs 2 pass breakups to tie Brett Bell for 14th place, 3 to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 12th place and 4 to tie and 5 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Nelson needs 1 passes defensed to tie and 2 to pass Jamar Fletcher (1998) and Scott Starks (2003) for 4th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Jamar Fletcher (2000) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.

— Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).