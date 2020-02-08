Losing skid reaches four games as Badgers drop another to Michigan 8-4

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team couldn’t keep up with Michigan on Friday night, suffering an 8-4 loss on the road.

A goal by Wisconsin senior forward Max Zimmer trimmed Michigan’s lead to 5-4 with about eight minutes to play, but the Wolverines rallied for three unanswered goals to cruise to the victory.

It marked the Badgers’ fourth straight loss. Wisconsin’s last conference win was a 6-4 victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 24.

“I was real happy with the way we played the game,” Badgers head coach Tony Granato said. “Just too many went in our net. We created a lot, but unfortunately, they blocked a lot of the shots we created. We played hard and we played until the end of the game.”

Nick Granowicz tallied a hat trick for Michigan, which improved to 12-12-3 overall and 7-8-2-1 in the Big Ten.

Johan Blomquist and Daniel Lebedeff combined for 33 saves on the night for the Badgers.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin will face Michigan in a rematch Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ann Arbor.