Badgers score early, often in 7-3 win over Michigan

The Badgers scored 33 seconds into the game and never stopped, as the No. 9-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team cruised to a 7-3 win over Michigan at Kohl Center.

Josh Ess scored his first career goal to get the Badgers on the board, as seven different players found the back of the net for Wisconsin.

Goaltender Kyle Hayton shined in net, making 34 saves and allowing just two goals at even strength, while Jason Dhooghe racked up five blocked shots.

Wisconsin jumped out to a two-goal lead early after Max Zimmer made it 2-0 at 11:17 of the first period. The Wolverines bounced back on the power play just 24 seconds into the second period, but star forward Trent Frederic answered less than three minutes later to restore the Badgers’ two-goal lead.

Cameron Hughes’ power-play goal made it 4-1 at 12:05 of the second period, but Michigan struck back at 14:30. The two teams traded goals again early in the third period, before Jarod Zirbel’s empty-net goal at 17:50 put the Badgers in front 6-3. They weren’t done, as Tarek Baker tacked on goal No. 7 with less than two minutes to play.

It’s a big win for the Badgers, who had just one win in their last five games after starting the season 6-2.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at 7 p.m.