Badgers’ penalty kill gives up 5 in 6-2 loss to Michigan Tech

The Badgers’ penalty kill could use some work.

They got plenty Friday.

Unranked Michigan Tech went 5-for-8 on the power play, jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first period and dealing No. 14 Wisconsin a 6-2 loss at Kohl Center.

It was the first time the Badgers have given up five power-play goals in a single game since falling 6-2 to Big Ten rival Minnesota on March 7, 2010.

Wisconsin’s penalty kill has been a significant issue in both of its losses this season.

Clarkson went 2-for-4 on the power play in a 4-2 win over the Badgers on Friday, Oct. 19.

Badgers senior Seamus Malone opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:35 of the first period, but penalties to Wisconsin sophomore Tarek Baker — who was slapped with a game misconduct for elbowing — and freshman Ty Emberson (hooking) turned the tide quickly.

Huskies freshman Trenton Bliss tied things up at 5:45, before freshman Tommy Parrottino gave Michigan Tech its first lead of the night at 11:31.

Freshman Alec Broetzman made it 3-1 Huskies at 15:26, the first even strength goal of the game, to close out the first period.

But the Huskies’ power play was right back at it in the second period, as junior Gavin Gould made it 4-1 at 8:20.

Badgers freshman Roman Ahcan finally answered with an even-strength goal, the first goal of his college career, at 5:24 of the third period, but the Huskies pulled away with two more power play goals midway through the third.

Junior Jack Berry made 28 saves for Wisconsin, while Michigan Tech’s Matt Jurusik made 25 saves.

Wisconsin and Michigan Tech meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. in Madison.