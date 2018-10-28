Badgers offense explodes for 6 goals to beat Michigan Tech

Talk about returning the favor.

One night after being torched 6-2 by Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center, No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers turned the table and beat the Huskies by the same score Saturday evening.

Michigan Tech had a 2-1 lead in the first period, but a goal from Badgers sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk tied it, and the Badgers took the lead for good with a Roman Ahcan score in the first minute of the second period.

Max Zimmer lit the lamp twice – his first two goals of the season. Linus Weissbach and Seamus Malone were responsible for the other two Wisconsin goals.

Back in net, Daniel Lebedeff stopped 24 shots, including 11 in the third period alone, to pick up the win.

The Badgers scored three times on the power play out of six chances.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin travels to Grand Forks, ND, next weekend for two games against the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota is 2-2-1 overall after beating Minnesota 3-1 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.