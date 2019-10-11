Wisconsin Badgers-Michigan State Spartans pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 54th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan State. The Spartans lead the series 30-23 and are 14-13 in Madison. The teams haven’t played since 2016 and this is Michigan State’s first appearance at Camp Randall Stadium since 2012.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 35-6 when scoring first (5-0 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 31-3 when leading after the first quarter (5-0 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 40-2 when leading at halftime (5-0 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 42-2 when leading after the third quarter (5-0 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— Chryst is 39-4 against teams not ranked in the AP top 25 as Wisconsin’s head coach.

Those 4 losses BTW: Oct. 3, 2015: 10-6 vs. Iowa

Sept. 15, 2018: 24-21 vs. BYU

Oct. 27, 2018: 31-17 at Northwestern

Nov. 24, 2018: 37-15 vs. Minnesota — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) October 10, 2019

— The Badgers have 23 100-yard rushers vs. Michigan State. Last: Montee Ball, 2011 Big Ten title game; Most: Ron Dayne, 214 in 1999.

— Wisconsin has nine 200-yard passers vs. Michigan State. Last: Russell Wilson, 223 in 2011 (regular season); Last in a win: Scott Tolzien, 243 in 2009; Most: Jim Sorgi, 380 in 2003.

— The Badgers have six 100-yard receivers vs. Michigan State: Travis Beckum, 132 in 2007; Lee Evans, 258 in 2003; Evans, 228 in 2001; Al Toon, 149 in 1983; Tim Klosek, 135 in 1971 and Rick Reichardt, 119 in 1963.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Anthony Davis and P.J. Hill for 6th place, 3 to tie Billy Marek for 5th place and 4 to tie and 5 to pass James White and Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Billy Marek for 5th place, 3 to tie James White for 4th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to pass Brent Moss (1993), P.J. Hill (2006) and himself (2018) for 10th place, 2 to tie John Clay (2009) and Montee Ball (2010) for 8th place, 3 to tie Billy Marek (1974) for 7th place, 4 to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 5 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place and 6 to tie and 7 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 11 carries to pass Billy Marek for 5th place on UW’s all-time rushing attempts list.

— Taylor needs 225 yards to pass Montee Ball for 2nd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 28th time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 8 yards to pass Jay Macias for 27th place, 42 to pass Rudy Steiner for 26th place, 48 to pass Dale Hackbart for 25th place, 53 to pass Bart Houston for 24th place and 97 to pass Ron Vander Kelen for 23td on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 17 completions to pass John Boyajian for 22nd place and 26 to pass Gregg Bohlig for 21st place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 67 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 50 yards to pass Michael Jones for 21st place, 65 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 134 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place and 160 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.