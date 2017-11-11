The Badgers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back, as the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team cruised to a 6-3 road win over Michigan State.

Wisconsin never trailed, opening up a three-goal lead in the first period.

Junior Matthew Feytag scored less than two minutes in the game to get the Badgers on the board, while junior Will Johnson and senior Ryan Wagner scored a pair of goals just over two minutes apart to make it 3-0.

The Spartans stemmed the tide with a pair of goals to open the second period, but the Badgers stormed back.

Freshman Tarek Baker made it 4-2 at 13:58 of the second period, before senior Cameron Hughes scored with 43 seconds remaining to restore the Badgers’ three-goal lead.

Freshman Wyatt Kalynuk scored on the power play to push Wisconsin’s lead to 6-2 at 7:34 of the third period, but the Spartans struck back one more time, as Mitch Lewandowski connected for his second goal of the night midway through the final frame.

It was a tough night for Badgers senior goaltender Kyle Hayton, who made just 11 saves on 14 shots.