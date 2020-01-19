Badgers salvage split with 3-1 win over Michigan State

Shut out 4-0 in Friday’s series opener, it took the Badgers just 26 seconds to open the scoring Saturday night. It took the rest of regulation for Wisconsin to put the Spartans away.

Owen Lindmark got the Badgers on the board early and Roman Ahcan scored the game winner at 17:52 of the third period to power the Badgers to a 3-1 win over No. 20 Michigan State at Kohl Center. Ty Pelton-Byce tacked on an empty-net goal at 18:38.

Ahcan picked up a pass from Pelton-Byce and rifled home a wrister from the slot to snap a 1-1 tie after the Spartans evened things up midway through the first period.

Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves for the Badgers, while Spartans goaltender John Lethemon made 35 saves.

