Lethemon, 20th-ranked Spartans blank Badgers 4-0

John Lethemon was on his game Friday night.

The Michigan State goaltender stopped all 39 Wisconsin shots for his fifth shutout of the season, handing the Badgers a 4-0 loss at the Kohl Center.

It marked the second time this season that Lethemon has blanked the Badgers, the first coming in a 3-0 defeat on Dec. 6.

Wisconsin played the Spartans tough all night long and trailed 1-0 heading into the third period. But goals from Jerad Rosburg and Sam Saliba in the final frame gave No. 20 Michigan State a comfortable lead, and the Spartans added an empty-netter with four minutes to play to secure the victory.

Following the loss, the Badgers drop to 8-12-1 overall and 3-9-1-1 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

The Badgers return to the ice Saturday night at 7 p.m. to seek revenge against Michigan State at the Kohl Center. The game will be aired on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS.