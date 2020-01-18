Lethemon, 20th-ranked Spartans blank Badgers 4-0
John Lethemon was on his game Friday night.
The Michigan State goaltender stopped all 39 Wisconsin shots for his fifth shutout of the season, handing the Badgers a 4-0 loss at the Kohl Center.
It marked the second time this season that Lethemon has blanked the Badgers, the first coming in a 3-0 defeat on Dec. 6.
Wisconsin played the Spartans tough all night long and trailed 1-0 heading into the third period. But goals from Jerad Rosburg and Sam Saliba in the final frame gave No. 20 Michigan State a comfortable lead, and the Spartans added an empty-netter with four minutes to play to secure the victory.
Following the loss, the Badgers drop to 8-12-1 overall and 3-9-1-1 in the Big Ten.
UP NEXT
The Badgers return to the ice Saturday night at 7 p.m. to seek revenge against Michigan State at the Kohl Center. The game will be aired on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS.