Wisconsin Badgers-Miami Hurricanes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl:

— This is the 5th meeting between Wisconsin and Miami with the series tied a t2. The Badgers won the last meeting in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl. The three previous regular-season matchups occurred in 1958, 1988 and 1989.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 23-3 when scoring first (8-0 in 2017), 10-4 when the opponent scores first (4-1 in 2017), 21-3 when leading after the first quarter (9-0 in 2017), 6-3 when trailing after the first quarter (3-1 in 2017), 28-2 when leading at halftime (9-0 in 2017), 3-5 when trailing at halftime (1-1 in 2017), 30-2 when leading after the third quarter (12-0 in 2017) and 3-4 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2017).

— Wisconsin has 18 100-yard rushers in bowl games, including six over 200 yards. The most yards is Melvin Gordon vs. Auburn, 2014. The Badgers haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a bowl game since the 2014 season after having one every year from 2007-14.

— The Badgers have seven 200-yard passers in bowl games and are 4-3 in those contests. Ron Vander Kelen has the most yards, 401. Only John Stocco (301 vs. Auburn) also reached 300 yards.

— Wisconsin has five 100-yard receivers in bowl games and two came in the same contest (Jared Abbrederis and Nick Toon against Oregon in the 2012 Rose Bowl). Brandon Williams has the most yards, 173.

— With his next 200-yard rushing game, Jonathan Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and ’99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 10th of 2017, tying him for 2nd-most with five others (Brent Moss, 1993, Ron Dayne, 1999 Anthony Davis, 2001, Montee Ball 2011 and ’12) for most in a single season in UW history.

— Taylor needs 77 rushing yards to pass Montee Ball (2011) for 4th place and 188 to pass Ron Dayne (1999) on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Taylor needs 17 rushing yards to pass Ron Dayne (1996) for 2nd place and 79 to pass Adrian Peterson (2004) for 1st place on the NCAA’s all-time freshman rushing yards list. Note: Dayne’s total does not include 246 yards he ran for in the 1996 Copper Bowl.

— Taylor needs 3 rushing touchdowns to tie Brent Moss (1993) for 10th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 2 touchdown passes to tie Scott Tolzien for 8th place and 3 to tie Russell Wilson and Jim Sorgi for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to tie and 2 to pass Joel Stave (2013) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Hornibrook needs 42 passing yards to pass Neil Graff for 10th place and 359 to pass Tony Lowery for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 5 passing yards to pass Darren Bevell (1993) for 8th place, 74 to pass Scott Tolzien (2010) for 7th place, 109 to pass Joel Stave (2013) for 6th place, 222 to pass Tyler Donovan (2007) for 5th place, 301 to pass Joel Stave (2015) for 4th place and 319 to pass Scott Tolzien (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 5 passing yards to pass Darren Bevell for 2nd place and 109 to pass Joel Stave for 1st place on UW’s all-time list for sophomores.

— Hornibrook needs 8 completions to pass Jim Sorgi for 10th place and 27 to pass Mike Howard for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to pass Charles Burt and John Stocco for 14th place, 2 to tie Bud Keyes for 13th place, 3 to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place and 4 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Fumagalli needs 9 receptions to tie Alex Erickson for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 51 receiving yards to pass Kyle Jefferson for 5th place and 60 to pass Michael Jones for 4th place on UW’s all-time list for freshmen.

— Garret Dooley needs 2 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie and 2 to pass Jeff Messenger and Allen Langford for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie tie Steve Wagner for 12th place, 2 to tie Nevoia Geyer and Scott Nelson for 11th place and 3 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindal, Andrew Van Ginkel and/or Tyler Johnson needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

— Nick Nelson needs 1 pass breakup to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 12th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place and 4 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Nelson needs 1 passes defensed to tie and 2 to pass Jamar Fletcher (2000) for 3rd place and 5 to tie Mike Echols (2000) and Jim Leonhard (2002) for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to tie and 2 to pass Philip Welch for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.

— Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).