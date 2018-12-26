Wisconsin Badgers-Miami Hurricanes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the Pinstripe Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium:

— This is the sixth meeting between Wisconsin and Miami with the Badgers leading the series 3-2.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 29-6 when scoring first (5-3 in 2018), 12-6 when the opponent scores first (2-2 in 2018), 25-3 when leading after the first quarter (4-0 in 2018), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter (1-2 in 2018), 34-2 when leading at halftime (5-0 in 2018), 4-9 when trailing at halftime (1-4 in 2018), 36-2 when leading after the third quarter (5-0 in 2018) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter (2-5 in 2018).

— Wisconsin has 19 100-yard rushers in bowl games, including six over 200 (Ron Dayne has three of those). Most: Melvin Gordon, 251 vs. Auburn in 2015 Outback. Wisconsin had a 100-yard rusher in every bowl from 2007 season through ’14. Jonathan Taylor ended two-year drought with 130 vs. Miami last year.

— The Badgers have eight 200-yard passers in bowl games. UW 5-3 in those games. Most: Ron Vander Kelen, 401 in 1963 Rose Bowl. John Stocco had 301 in 2006 Capital One Bowl, which is the most in a win.

— Wisconsin has six 100-yard receivers in bowl games — and two (Jared Abbrederis and Nick Toon) occured in the same game (2012 Rose). Most: Brandon Williamswith 173 in 2006 Capital One Bowl.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 50 yards to pass James White for 5th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 46 yards to pass Ron Dayne (1999) for 3rd place and 121 to pass Ron Dayne (1996) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 12th time he’s reached that mark in 2018, tying Melvin Gordon in 2014 for most 100-yard games in a single season in UW history. It also would tie Gordon for fourth-most career 100-yard games in UW history.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Brent Moss (1993) for 10th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Billy Marek (1974), John Clay (2009) and Montee Ball (2010) for 7th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 21st, passing P.J. Hill for 5th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list. Taylor can reach 22, which would tie Melvin Gordon for 4th.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— T.J. Edwards needs 2 tackles to pass Greg Thomas for 11th place and 5 to pass Brendan Lynch for 10th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie and 2 to pass David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs .5 TFL to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place, 2 to tie Mike Taylor for 12th place, 2.5 to tie Darryl Sims for 11th place and 3 to tie and 3.5 to pass Vince Biegel for 10th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Eric Burrell needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list. Borland (2009, ’11) and Joe Schobert (2015) have the most with 5.

— Chris Orr needs 1 fumble recovery to tie four others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season fumble recoveries list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 5 points to tie and 6 pass Ron Dayne for 2nd place on UW’s all-time points list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.