Wisconsin will face a familiar opponent in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Badgers take on Miami on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium in New York City, a rematch of last year’s Orange Bowl. Wisconsin won that game 34-24 to finish off a 13-1 season.

Wisconsin is hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s Orange Bowl, while star running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 130 yards.

A top-5 team to start the season, the Badgers stumbled to a 7-5 record, including a 37-15 home loss to rival Minnesota in their most recent outing.

It’s the Badgers’ 17th consecutive appearance in a bowl game, the fourth-longest streak in the country.

Miami, also 7-5, beat Pittsburgh 24-3 in its regular-season finale.