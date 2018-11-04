Overtime goal sinks Badgers, clinches sweep for North Dakota

After goals from Will Johnson and Tarek Baker, the Wisconsin Badgers held a 2-1 lead in the third period. But North Dakota, fresh off a 5-0 win over Wisconsin on Friday night, forced overtime and won the game on Jacob Bernard-Docker’s goal in the extra period.

Wisconsin freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 30 shots in the loss.

“He was outstanding,” head coach Tony Granato said about his goalie. “He’s been what we hoped he would be in his performances. He’s very confident and looks the part. He’s big, he forced a lot of shots wide. He’s a competitor.”

The Badgers drop to 4-4 overall, but Granato wasn’t too disappointed with his team’s effort.

“We wanted the response of effort. That’s what we wanted and that’s what we got. As far as being pretty, it was an ugly road game, but we battled, scratched and clawed and found a way to stay in.”

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts the rival Minnesota Gophers for a two-game set at the Kohl Center next weekend. Minnesota had a similar weekend to the Badgers against Minnesota-State Mankato, losing 5-1 on Friday night and 2-1 Saturday.