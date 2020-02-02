Badgers suffer third straight loss as Gophers complete weekend sweep

The Wisconsin Badgers couldn’t muster much offense Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the suddenly red-hot Minnesota Gophers.

Wisconsin has now dropped three consecutive games and sits alone in the cellar of the Big Ten standings.

Gophers freshman forward Bryce Brodzinski started the scoring with a backhanded goal 10 minutes into the game. After Wisconsin tied it at 1 on a Cole Caufield slapshot, the Gophers found the back of the net the next three times — thanks to Walker, Reedy and Robbie Stucker — to build a 4-1 lead with three minutes to play.

Wisconsin forward Ty Emberson cut the deficit to 4-2 with two minutes left on the scoreboard, but it was too late.

“This was set up for us nicely,” head coach Tony Granato said after the game. “We knew the crowd would be into it with attendance and the excitement with the students being back in the building and lots of things to be fired up for for a Gopher-Badger series. We weren’t able to perform well enough to make it special for us.”

Badgers goaltender Jack Berry stopped 21 shots in the loss.

The Badgers return to the ice next weekend for a two-game road set against the Michigan Wolverines.