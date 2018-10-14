Badgers clinch two-game sweep over No. 12 Boston College

The Wisconsin Badgers couldn’t have started their 2018-19 campaign any better.

A 7-5 victory over No. 12 Boston College clinched a sweep at the Kohl Center, giving the Badgers a 2-0-0 record after their first two-game test of the season.

Wisconsin held a 4-1 lead in the second period on Saturday night, but the Eagles battled back to tie the game before the second intermission, thanks in part to two goals from David Cotton.

But sophomore forward Linus Weissbach, who finished third on the Badgers with 26 points last season, broke the 4-4 tie six minutes into the third period to put Wisconsin up for good.

Also scoring for the Badgers was Sean Dhooghe, Terek Baker, Will Johnson, Brock Caufield and Wyatt Kalynuk — twice.

One night after shutting out Boston College, Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry stopped 28 shots for his season win of the young season.

UP NEXT

The Badgers hit the road for the first time this season for two games in upstate New York. They face off against Clarkson on Friday and take on St. Lawrence on Saturday night.