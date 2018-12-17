AP Top 25 poll: Badgers stay put at No. 16, Marquette moves up to No. 20

Due to a slow week of basketball, not much changed in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Badgers remained ranked at No. 16 in the nation, while in-state rival Marquette moved up a spot to No. 20.

Wisconsin played just one game in the past week — a 101-60 win over Savannah State at home. Marquette hasn’t played since beating the Badgers 74-69 on Dec. 9 at the Kohl Center.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 7 (Dec. 17)