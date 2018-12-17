AP Top 25 poll: Badgers stay put at No. 16, Marquette moves up to No. 20

Due to a slow week of basketball, not much changed in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Badgers remained ranked at No. 16 in the nation, while in-state rival Marquette moved up a spot to No. 20.

Wisconsin played just one game in the past week — a 101-60 win over Savannah State at home. Marquette hasn’t played since beating the Badgers 74-69 on Dec. 9 at the Kohl Center.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 7 (Dec. 17)

RANK TEAM PREV. RANK
1 Kansas 1
2 Duke

2

3 Tennessee

3

4 Michigan

5

5 Virginia

6

6 Nevada

7

7 Auburn

8

8 Gonzaga

4

9 North Carolina

12

10 Michigan State

9

11 Florida State

10

12 Texas Tech

11

13 Virginia Tech

13

14 Buffalo

14

15 Ohio State

15

16 Wisconsin

16

17 Mississippi State

18

18 Arizona State

20

19 Kentucky

19

20 Marquette

21

21 Houston

24

22 Indiana

25

23 Iowa

22

24 Furman

23

25 Nebraska

N/A