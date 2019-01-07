Badgers fall out of AP Top 25, Marquette moves down to No. 21

After suffering two straight losses to Western Kentucky and Minnesota, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has slid out of the AP Top 25 rankings, released Monday.

More Badgers coverage

The Badgers had been ranked since Week 3 of the college basketball season, peaking at No. 12 in early December.

Meanwhile, in-state rival Marquette fell to No. 21 after being ranked 16th one week ago. The Golden Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games, but a 20-point loss to now-No. 24 St. John’s on New Year’s Day hurt Marquette.

The Golden Eagles’ next test is a road game at Creighton on Wednesday. The Badgers host Purdue on Friday at the Kohl Center.

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK
1 Duke 1
2 Michigan 2
3 Tennessee 3
4 Virginia 4
5 Gonzaga 7
6 Michigan State 8
7 Kansas 5
8 Texas Tech 11
9 Virginia Tech 11
10 Nevada 6
11 Auburn 12
12 North Carolina 15
13 Florida 9
14 Mississippi State 17
15 North Carolina State 18
16 Ohio State 14
17 Houston 19
18 Kentucky 13
19 Buffalo 20
20 Iowa State N/A
21 Marquette 16
22 Indiana 21
23 Oklahoma 23
24 St. John’s N/A
25 TCU N/A