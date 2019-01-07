Badgers fall out of AP Top 25, Marquette moves down to No. 21

After suffering two straight losses to Western Kentucky and Minnesota, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has slid out of the AP Top 25 rankings, released Monday.

The Badgers had been ranked since Week 3 of the college basketball season, peaking at No. 12 in early December.

Meanwhile, in-state rival Marquette fell to No. 21 after being ranked 16th one week ago. The Golden Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games, but a 20-point loss to now-No. 24 St. John’s on New Year’s Day hurt Marquette.

The Golden Eagles’ next test is a road game at Creighton on Wednesday. The Badgers host Purdue on Friday at the Kohl Center.