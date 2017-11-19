Badgers tie Michigan in back-and-forth game

The Wisconsin Badgers rallied to tie the game in the final minute of the third period, using an extra attacker to force overtime and an eventual 4-4 tie with the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan went on to earn the extra point in the Big Ten standings by winning the shootout 2-0.

Down 2-0 early, Wisconsin lit the lamp with three seconds to play in the first period. The Badgers took a 3-2 lead in the second period on a pair of goals from freshman forward Linus Weissbach.

The Wolverines scored two more of their own before Badgers senior Cameron Hughes scored the game-tying goal at 18:50 of the third period.

Wisconsin finished the night 2 of 6 on the power play and successfully killed all four of its penalties. Goaltender Kyle Hayton stopped 33 shots — including 14 in the third period.

NEXT UP: The Badgers (8-5-2, 3-2-1) host Mercyhurst for a weekend series at the Kohl Center Nov. 25-26.