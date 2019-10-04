Wisconsin Badgers-Kent State Golden Flashes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Kent State Golden Flashes at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Kent State, which is coached by former Badgers tight end Sean Lewis.

— The last time the Badgers played a nonconference opponent in the regular season outside of September was Nov. 9, 2013 vs. BYU. Of course, in 2013, the Big Ten played eight conference games instead of the now nine. The last nonconference game for UW played in October was Oct. 20, 2007 vs. Northern Illinois, a 44-3 win. Chris Pressley had his only career rushing TD.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 34-6 when scoring first (4-0 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 30-3 when leading after the first quarter (4-0 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 39-2 when leading at halftime (4-0 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 41-2 when leading after the third quarter (4-0 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— The Badgers have 30 100-yard rushers vs. MAC teams, including twice with two in same game (1985, 1994) and twice with three in same game (2013, 2014). Most: Brian Calhoun, 258 vs. Bowling Green in 2005. Jonathan Taylor had 102 earlier this season vs. Central Michigan.

— Wisconsin has 10 200-yard passers vs. MAC teams – four of those are vs. Northern Illinois. The most is 363 by Jack Coan vs. CMU.

— The Badgers have seven 100-yard receiving games vs. MAC teams: Quintez Cephus, 130, Central Michigan, 2019; Jazz Peavy, 100, Akron, 2016; Jared Abbrederis, 122, UMass, 2013; Isaac Anderson, 100, Northern Illinois, 2009; Travis Beckum, 135, Buffalo, 2006; Lee Evans, 214, Akron, 2003; Lee DeRamus, Eastern Michigan, 1991.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 4 touchdowns to tie John Clay for 8th place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 5 carries to pass Brent Moss for 6th place and 30 to pass Billy Marek for 5th place on UW’s all-time rushing attempts list.

— Taylor needs 186 yards to pass Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 27th time he’s reached that mark, passing Montee Ball for second-most career 100-yard games in UW history. Ron Dayne is first with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 26 yards to pass Dustin Sherer for 29th place, 101 to pass Jess Cole for 28th place, 142 to pass Jay Macias for 27th place, 176 to pass Rudy Steiner for 26th place, 183 to pass Dale Hackbart for 25th place, 187 to pass Bart Houston for 24th place and 229 to pass Ron Vander Kelen for 23td on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 28 completions to tie and 29 to pass John Boyajian for 22nd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 67 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 yard to pass Lance Kendricks for 22nd place, 77 to pass Michael Jones for 21st place and 92 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.