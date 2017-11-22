Pryor’s emergence gives Badgers exciting quartet of young receivers
Ever since Quintez Cephus went down with a season-ending injury, here at the Young Badgers Tracker we’ve highlight a couple of Wisconsin wide receivers, namely Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor.
But there’s one we’ve been remiss mentioning and can no longer ignore (not that we have been, but … oh, you get the point) — Kendric Pryor.
The funny part is, it hasn’t been Pryor’s receiving skills which have been gaining him notice recently, but rather his running.
Wisconsin under Paul Chryst has loved running jet sweeps, but unlike last season hadn’t had too much success with that play in 2017. Chryst has found a new wrinkle with Pryor, doing more of a straight end around and the wide receiver has responded with touchdown runs of 25 and 32 yards the past two weeks. His score against Michigan gave the Badgers a 21-10 lead as the third quarter neared a close, some nice added cushion which, with the way the Wisconsin defense was playing, made the lead seem like 100.
The redshirt freshman was thought to be someone who could make an early impact, but an offseason motor scooter accident delayed Pryor’s start to the season.
Pryor made his debut in Week 3, seeing limited action against BYU. After sitting out the next two games, Pryor caught his first collegiate pass against Purdue (for 20 yards) and had a reception in each of the next four games as well, with two catches against both Maryland and Illinois. Of his seven receptions, five have gone for first downs.
His role might stay the same as Wisconsin finishes off its 2017 season — catch a pass here and there, get an end around every once in a while — but with he and Davis to be sophomores next season paired with juniors-to-be Cephus and Taylor, the Badgers have their most exciting receiving corps since … well, perhaps ever.
Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers through 11 games:
“TRUE” FRESHMEN
Adam Bay, LS
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Jack Coan, QB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: 2 for 2 passing, 12 yards
Iowa: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Season totals: 3 for 3 passing, 18 yards
Madison Cone, CB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Danny Davis, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard
BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards
Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: 1 catch, 10 yards
Iowa: Started, 4 catches, 74 yards
Michigan: 1 catch, 27 yards
Season totals: 13 catches, 271 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards
Jonathan Taylor, RB
Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs
BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD
Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs
Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs
Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards
Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards
Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards
Indiana: Started, 29 rushes, 183 yards, TD
Iowa: Started, 29 rushes, 157 yards; 1 catch, 14 yards
Michigan: Started, 19 rushes, 132 yards; 1 catch ,-3 yards
Season totals: 238 rushes, 1,657 yards, 12 TDs; 4 catches, 52 yards
Have not played
Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE
REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
Christian Bell, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Did not play
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF
Luke Benzschawel, TE
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Tyler Biadasz, C
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
BYU: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Noah Burks, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH
Eric Burrell, S
Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 4 tackles (3 solo)
Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB
Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU
BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT
Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU
Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU
Indiana: Started, 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)
Season totals: 24 tackles (17 solo), INT, 6 PBU
Seth Currens, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 1 tackle
Jack Dunn, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Garrett Groshek, RB
Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle
BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards
Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards
Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards
Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD
Indiana: 9 rushes, 23 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards
Iowa: 2 rushes, 8 yards
Michigan: 4 rushes, 7 yards
Season totals: 51 rushes, 257 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)
Patrick Kasl, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Adam Krumholz, WR
Utah State: Did not play
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE
Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: Did not play
Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 8 tackles (4 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL
Mike Maskalunas, ILB
Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)
BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: 2 tackles (2 solo)
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), TFL
Keldrick Preston, DE
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH
Kendric Pryor, WR
Utah State: Did not play
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards
Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards
Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards
Indiana: 1 catch, 14 yards
Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD; 1 rush, 25 yards, TD
Michigan: 3 rushes, 38 yards, TD
Season totals: 7 catches, 92 yards, TD; 4 rush, 63 yards, 2 TDs
Cole Van Lanen, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Caesar Williams, CB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Indiana: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)
Have not played
Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB
Injured, out for season
Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB
“TRUE” SOPHOMORES
Quintez Cephus, WR
Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards
BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs
Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards
Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD
Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD
Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards
Indiana: 2 catches, 24 yards, TD
Injured, out for the season
Season totals: 27 catches, 456 yards, 6 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards
David Edwards, RT
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
BYU: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Patrick Johnson, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Injured, out for the season
Season totals: n/a
Anthony Lotti, P
Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)
Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)
BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)
Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)
Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)
Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)
Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)
Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)
Indiana: 1 punt, 37 yards (37.0 average)
Iowa: 5 punts, 218 yards (43.6 average)
Michigan: 8 punts, 298 yards (37.2 average)
Season totals: 41 punts, 1,633 yards (39.8 average)
Garrett Rand, DE
Utah State: 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: 1 PBU
Northwestern: 1 tackle
Nebraska: 1 QBH
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: 1 tackle
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan: 1 tackle
Season totals: 5 tackles (1 solo), 2 QBH, PBU
Bradrick Shaw, RB
Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards
Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards
Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD
Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards
Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards
Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards
Indiana: 5 rushes, 21 yards, TD
Iowa: 10 rushes, 47 yards, TD
Michigan: 4 rushes, 12 yards
Season totals: 93 rushes, 359 yards, 4 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards
A.J. Taylor, WR
Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards
Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards
BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards
Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards
Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards
Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards
Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards
Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards
Indiana: 3 catches, 63 yards; 1 rush, 10 yards
Iowa: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD
Michigan: Started, 3 catches, 79 yards, TD
Season totals: 18 catches, 315 yards, 4 TDs; 4 rushes, 19 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)
Have not played
Griffin Grady, ILB
