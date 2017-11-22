Pryor’s emergence gives Badgers exciting quartet of young receivers

Ever since Quintez Cephus went down with a season-ending injury, here at the Young Badgers Tracker we’ve highlight a couple of Wisconsin wide receivers, namely Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor.

But there’s one we’ve been remiss mentioning and can no longer ignore (not that we have been, but … oh, you get the point) — Kendric Pryor.

The funny part is, it hasn’t been Pryor’s receiving skills which have been gaining him notice recently, but rather his running.

Wisconsin under Paul Chryst has loved running jet sweeps, but unlike last season hadn’t had too much success with that play in 2017. Chryst has found a new wrinkle with Pryor, doing more of a straight end around and the wide receiver has responded with touchdown runs of 25 and 32 yards the past two weeks. His score against Michigan gave the Badgers a 21-10 lead as the third quarter neared a close, some nice added cushion which, with the way the Wisconsin defense was playing, made the lead seem like 100.

The redshirt freshman was thought to be someone who could make an early impact, but an offseason motor scooter accident delayed Pryor’s start to the season.

Pryor made his debut in Week 3, seeing limited action against BYU. After sitting out the next two games, Pryor caught his first collegiate pass against Purdue (for 20 yards) and had a reception in each of the next four games as well, with two catches against both Maryland and Illinois. Of his seven receptions, five have gone for first downs.

His role might stay the same as Wisconsin finishes off its 2017 season — catch a pass here and there, get an end around every once in a while — but with he and Davis to be sophomores next season paired with juniors-to-be Cephus and Taylor, the Badgers have their most exciting receiving corps since … well, perhaps ever.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers through 11 games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 for 2 passing, 12 yards

Iowa: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: 3 for 3 passing, 18 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 1 catch, 10 yards

Iowa: Started, 4 catches, 74 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 27 yards

Season totals: 13 catches, 271 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs

Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards

Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards

Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards

Indiana: Started, 29 rushes, 183 yards, TD

Iowa: Started, 29 rushes, 157 yards; 1 catch, 14 yards

Michigan: Started, 19 rushes, 132 yards; 1 catch ,-3 yards

Season totals: 238 rushes, 1,657 yards, 12 TDs; 4 catches, 52 yards

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 4 tackles (3 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Indiana: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 24 tackles (17 solo), INT, 6 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards

Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards

Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD

Indiana: 9 rushes, 23 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards

Iowa: 2 rushes, 8 yards

Michigan: 4 rushes, 7 yards

Season totals: 51 rushes, 257 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Adam Krumholz, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 8 tackles (4 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendric Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards

Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards

Indiana: 1 catch, 14 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD; 1 rush, 25 yards, TD

Michigan: 3 rushes, 38 yards, TD

Season totals: 7 catches, 92 yards, TD; 4 rush, 63 yards, 2 TDs

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD

Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD

Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards

Indiana: 2 catches, 24 yards, TD

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: 27 catches, 456 yards, 6 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)

Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)

Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)

Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)

Indiana: 1 punt, 37 yards (37.0 average)

Iowa: 5 punts, 218 yards (43.6 average)

Michigan: 8 punts, 298 yards (37.2 average)

Season totals: 41 punts, 1,633 yards (39.8 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Nebraska: 1 QBH

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: 1 tackle

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Season totals: 5 tackles (1 solo), 2 QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD

Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards

Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards

Indiana: 5 rushes, 21 yards, TD

Iowa: 10 rushes, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 4 rushes, 12 yards

Season totals: 93 rushes, 359 yards, 4 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards

Indiana: 3 catches, 63 yards; 1 rush, 10 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD

Michigan: Started, 3 catches, 79 yards, TD

Season totals: 18 catches, 315 yards, 4 TDs; 4 rushes, 19 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

