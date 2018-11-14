Taylor keeps climbing up lists in Badgers record book

There weren’t too many bright spots in Wisconsin’s loss to Penn State last weekend, but it should come as little surprise that once again sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor stood out.

Despite the fact that the Badgers were obviously in run mode (quarterback Jack Coan had six — six — pass attempts through three quarters), Taylor still rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries, a 9.25 average. Even taking away Taylor’s 71-yard touchdown run he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

Taylor has rushed for 100+ yards in nine of Wisconsin’s 10 games this year and has topped that mark in 19 of his 24 games, which ties him with Brent Moss for the sixth-most 100+ yards games in Wisconsin history.

Despite being only a sophomore (and still with three games, including a bowl, remaining), Taylor is already eighth on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards list. He just passed Moss, is bearing down on Billy Marek for seventh and has a legitimate chance to pass P.J. Hill for sixth by the end of the year.

In addition, he also has the third-most rushing yards by a sophomore (and should break that mark of 1,609 set by Melvin Gordon in 2013) and 14th-most in a single season in Badgers history (and climbing).

Taylor leads the nation in rushing (1,548) and rushing yards per game (154.8) and Wednesday was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award (finalists are named Monday, Nov. 19).

All of this despite, again, opponents knowing Wisconsin is a run-heavy offense. The Badgers have passed for over 200 yards just twice this season — 257 in the opener vs. Western Kentucky and 205 at Iowa. Since the Hawkeyes game, Wisconsin has attempted more than 24 passes just once (33 at Northwestern, with 15 of those coming in the fourth quarter when UW was trailing) and have thrown for 163, 100, 188, 158, 156 and 60 yards.

Quite simply teams know Taylor is getting the ball and still can’t stop him.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first 10 games. Fullback John Chenal is the latest to have played in his fifth game and thus can’t use his redshirt this year.

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards

Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards

Rutgers: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 17 yards

Penn State: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Season totals: 4 rushes, 38 yards, TD; 23 kick returns, 468 yards (20.3 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF

Brady Schipper, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: QBH

Rutgers: Started, did not record a statistic

Penn State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), QBH

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Rutgers: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Penn State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL/TE

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD

Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards

Rutgers: 2 catches, 33 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 18 yards

Season totals: 27 catches, 379 yards, 3 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Illinois: Started, PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo), PBU

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles

Rutgers: 3 tackles, QBH

Penn State: Started, 1 tackle

Season totals: 18 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 3 QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Rutgers: Started, PBU

Penn State: 6 tackles (6 solo)

Season totals: 24 tackles (18 solo), 3 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 7 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Started, 6 tackles (5 solo)

Season totals: 30 tackles (17 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Rutgers: 5-for-7 passing, 92 yards, TD

Penn State: Started, 9-for-20 passing, 60 yards, 2 INT

Season totals: 34-for-58 passing, 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT

Rutgers: 4 tackles, .5 TFL

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 17 tackles (12 solo), .5 TFL, PBU, 2 INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards

Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards

Rutgers: Started, 6 catches, 60 yards, TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 24 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards

Season totals: 26 catches, 289 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards

Rutgers: Started, 27 rush, 208 yards, 3 TD; 1 catch, 30 yards

Penn State: Started, 20 rush, 185 yards, TD

Season totals: 228 rush, 1,548 yards, 12 TD; 7 catches, 52 yards

