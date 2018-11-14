Taylor keeps climbing up lists in Badgers record book
There weren’t too many bright spots in Wisconsin’s loss to Penn State last weekend, but it should come as little surprise that once again sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor stood out.
Despite the fact that the Badgers were obviously in run mode (quarterback Jack Coan had six — six — pass attempts through three quarters), Taylor still rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries, a 9.25 average. Even taking away Taylor’s 71-yard touchdown run he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.
Taylor has rushed for 100+ yards in nine of Wisconsin’s 10 games this year and has topped that mark in 19 of his 24 games, which ties him with Brent Moss for the sixth-most 100+ yards games in Wisconsin history.
Despite being only a sophomore (and still with three games, including a bowl, remaining), Taylor is already eighth on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards list. He just passed Moss, is bearing down on Billy Marek for seventh and has a legitimate chance to pass P.J. Hill for sixth by the end of the year.
In addition, he also has the third-most rushing yards by a sophomore (and should break that mark of 1,609 set by Melvin Gordon in 2013) and 14th-most in a single season in Badgers history (and climbing).
Taylor leads the nation in rushing (1,548) and rushing yards per game (154.8) and Wednesday was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award (finalists are named Monday, Nov. 19).
All of this despite, again, opponents knowing Wisconsin is a run-heavy offense. The Badgers have passed for over 200 yards just twice this season — 257 in the opener vs. Western Kentucky and 205 at Iowa. Since the Hawkeyes game, Wisconsin has attempted more than 24 passes just once (33 at Northwestern, with 15 of those coming in the fourth quarter when UW was trailing) and have thrown for 163, 100, 188, 158, 156 and 60 yards.
Quite simply teams know Taylor is getting the ball and still can’t stop him.
Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first 10 games. Fullback John Chenal is the latest to have played in his fifth game and thus can’t use his redshirt this year.
“TRUE” FRESHMEN
Travian Blaylock, CB
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: FR
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR
Donte Burton, CB
Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)
John Chenal, FB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Aron Cruickshank, WR
Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards
New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards
BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards
Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards
Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards
Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards
Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards
Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards
Rutgers: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 17 yards
Penn State: 3 kick returns, 69 yards
Season totals: 4 rushes, 38 yards, TD; 23 kick returns, 468 yards (20.3 avg.)
Isaac Guerendo, WR
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Taj Mustapha, WR
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD
Reggie Pearson, S
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF
Cormac Sampson, TE
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Jack Sanborn, ILB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF
Brady Schipper, WR
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Alexander Smith, CB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Bryson Williams, NT
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Northwestern: QBH
Rutgers: Started, did not record a statistic
Penn State: 2 tackles (2 solo)
Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), QBH
Rachad Wildgoose, CB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)
Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU
Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU
Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)
Rutgers: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Penn State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)
Season totals: 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 PBU
Have not played
A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB
Out for season
Mason Platter, OLB
REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
Tyler Beach, OL
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Logan Bruss, OL/TE
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Jake Ferguson, TE
Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards
New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards
BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards
Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD
Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD
Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards
Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD
Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards
Rutgers: 2 catches, 33 yards
Penn State: 2 catches, 18 yards
Season totals: 27 catches, 379 yards, 3 TD
Cade Green, WR
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Izayah Green-May, OLB
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: 1 tackle
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 1 tackle
Deron Harrell, CB
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)
Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles
Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)
Illinois: Started, PBU
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo), PBU
Matt Hennigsen, DE
Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)
New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL
BYU: 2 tackles, QBH
Iowa: 2 tackles
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)
Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH
Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles
Rutgers: 3 tackles, QBH
Penn State: Started, 1 tackle
Season totals: 18 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 3 QBH
Faion Hicks, CB
Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT
New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU
BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU
Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL
Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles
Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)
Rutgers: Started, PBU
Penn State: 6 tackles (6 solo)
Season totals: 24 tackles (18 solo), 3 PBU, INT, TFL
Kayden Lyles, DL
Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)
New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR
BYU: Started, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)
Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle
Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: 1 tackle
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 7 tackles (4 solo), FR
Scott Nelson, S
Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU
New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT
BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU
Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU
Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Did not play
Penn State: Started, 6 tackles (5 solo)
Season totals: 30 tackles (17 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF
Josh Seltzner, OL
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Danny Vanden Boom, QB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Did not play
Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD
Aaron Vopal, DE
Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)
Have not played
Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE
Out for season
Blake Smithback, OL
“TRUE” SOPHOMORES
Adam Bay, LS
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Jack Coan, QB
Western Kentucky: Did not play
New Mexico: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD
Rutgers: 5-for-7 passing, 92 yards, TD
Penn State: Started, 9-for-20 passing, 60 yards, 2 INT
Season totals: 34-for-58 passing, 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Madison Cone, CB
Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic
New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU
BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)
Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)
Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)
Michigan: 1 tackle
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT
Rutgers: 4 tackles, .5 TFL
Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 17 tackles (12 solo), .5 TFL, PBU, 2 INT
Danny Davis III, WR
Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)
New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)
BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards
Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD
Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards
Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards
Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards
Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards
Rutgers: Started, 6 catches, 60 yards, TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards
Penn State: 2 catches, 24 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards
Season totals: 26 catches, 289 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards; 1 kick return, -2 yards
Jonathan Taylor, RB
Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD
New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD
BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards
Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards
Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD
Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD
Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards
Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards
Rutgers: Started, 27 rush, 208 yards, 3 TD; 1 catch, 30 yards
Penn State: Started, 20 rush, 185 yards, TD
Season totals: 228 rush, 1,548 yards, 12 TD; 7 catches, 52 yards
