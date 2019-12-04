Badgers’ Taylor named 2019 Big Ten running back of the year

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor continues to stake a claim as to being one of the best, if not the best, running back in Big Ten history.

Taylor was named the conference’s running back of the year for the second straight year and was tabbed a consensus All-Big Ten first team for the third consecutive season, or, all three seasons he’s been with the Badgers.

In addition to Taylor, center Tyler Biadasz was named consensus All-Big Ten first team for the second straight year.

Taylor, a junior who continues to move up the NCAA all-time rushing list, is second in the nation in rushing with 1,761 yards and leads in scoring, with 25 touchdowns (150 points). In addition to his exploits as a runner, Taylor also has 22 catches for 201 yards and five TDs.

Taylor was the only unanimous first-team selection, getting that honor from the media.

Biadasz, a redshirt junior who could have left early for the NFL last year, is the anchor of Wisconsin’s offensive line. He’s started all 39 Badgers games since 2017.

In addition, offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen was named to the second team by the media and was an honorable mention selection by the coaches.

Three Badgers were consensus honorable mention picks: offensive lineman Logan Bruss, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and tight end Jake Ferguson.

In addition, quarterback Jack Coan was named honorable mention by the media.