Badgers’ Taylor, Biadasz take home top honors for their positions

Wisconsin Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor has been named the best running back in college football — again.

Taylor won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back for the second consecutive season, joining Texas’ Ricky Williams and Arkansas’Darren McFadden as two-time winners.

With one more game remaining on the schedule, the running back has rushed for over 1,900 yards on 299 carries, averaging 146.6 yards per game this season.

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz was also honored with an award on Thursday. He was named the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s most outstanding center, becoming the first Badger to win the award.