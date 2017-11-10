Wisconsin Badgers-Iowa Hawkeyes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 91st meeting between Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers lead the series 45-43-2, including 26-19-1 in Madison. The Hawkeyes have won four of the last five games played at Camp Randall Stadium (winning in 2003, ’05, ’09 and ’15).

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 21-3 when scoring first (6-0 in 2017), 9-3 when the opponent scores first (3-0 in 2017), 19-3 when leading after the first quarter (7-0 in 2017), 5-2 when trailing after the first quarter (2-0 in 2017), 26-2 when leading at halftime (7-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 27-2 when leading after the third quarter (9-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

— Wisconsin has 27 100-yard rushers vs. Iowa, with four 200 yards (Ron Dayne, of course, with 216 in 1999; Billy Marek did it twice; Melvin Gordon had 200 in 2014). The Badgers have won four straight against the Hawkeyes and eight of the last nine with a 100-yard rusher. The last 100-yard rusher at home vs. Iowa was P.J. Hill in 2007.

— The Badgers have 12 200-yard passers against Iowa and are 5-7 in those games. The last to do it and win was Scott Tolzien in 2010. The last to do it at home and win was Brooks Bollinger in 2001.

— Wisconsin has 10 100-yard receivers against Iowa. The most is Chris Chambers, 191, in 2000. The last do it was Luke Swan in 2006 and the last at home Brandon Williams in 2005 (Barry Alvarez’s final regular-season game at Camp Randall).

— By playing against Iowa, Leon Jacobs will set the record most games played in Wisconsin history, with 55. Joe Ferguson will move into a tie for 2nd with 10 others with 54.

— With his next 200-yard rushing game, Jonathan Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and ’99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his seventh of 2017, tying him for 15th with eight others for most in a single season in UW history.

— Taylor needs 8 rushing yards to Corey Clement (2016) for 18th place, 77 to pass James White (2013) for 17th place, 90 to pass Don Dayne (1997) for 16th place, 99 to pass Anthony Davis (2001) for 15th place, 109 to pass Terrell Fletcher (1994) for 14th place, 150 to pass John Clay (2009) for 13th place, 158 to pass Ron Dayne (1998) for 12th place, 188 to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 11th place, 202 to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 10th place and 242 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) for 9th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Taylor needs 99 rushing yards to pass Anthony Davis (2001) for 3rd place and 202 to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 2nd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards for a freshman list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to pass Mike Samuel for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 104 passing yards to pass Jim Haluska for 14th place, 186 to pass Russell Wilson for 13th place and 238 to pass Tyler Donovan for 12th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 25 passing yards to pass Mike Samuel (1996) for 19th place, 30 to pass Tony Lowery (1990) for 18th place, 31 to pass Brooks Bollinger (2002) for 17th place, 169 to pass Mike Samuel (1997) for 16th place and 272 to pass John Stocco for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 272 passing yards to be the 10th Wisconsin QB to throw for 2,000 yards in a season and 15th time overall.

— Hornibrook needs 9 pass completions to pass Tyler Donovan for 12th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie Brooks Bollinger and Jess Cole for 20th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Scott Tolzien for 19th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to tie Scott Tolzien (2009 and ’10) for 10th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Darrell Bevell (1984), Jim Sorgi (2003), John Stocco (2006) and Tyler Donovan (2007) for 6th place and 4 to tie Randy Wright (1983) and Darrell Bevell (1993) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Troy Fumagalli needs 12 receiving yards to pass Garrett Graham for 14th place and 95 to pass Donald Hayes for 13th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Fumagalli needs 2 receptions to tie and 3 to pass Garrett Graham and Pat Richter for 9th place and 8 to tie Chris Chambers for 8th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Derrick Tindal needs 2 pass breakups to tie and 3 to pass Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie Niles Brinkley for 13th place, 2 to tie Steve Wagner for 12th place, 3 to tie Nevoia Geyer and Scott Nelson for 11th place and 4 to tie Devin Smith for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Tindall and/or Tyler Johnson needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

— Nick Nelson needs 1 pass breakups to tie and 2 to pass Mike Echols (2000) for 1st place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Nelson needs 2 pass breakups to tie Brett Bell for 14th place, 3 to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 12th place and 4 to tie and 5 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Nelson needs 1 passes defensed to tie and 2 to pass Jamar Fletcher (1998) and Scott Starks (2003) for 4th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Jamar Fletcher (2000) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.

— Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).