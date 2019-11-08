Wisconsin Badgers-Iowa Hawkeyes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 93rd meeting between Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers lead the series 47-43-2, including 27-19-1 in Madison.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 36-7 when scoring first (6-1 in 2019), 12-7 when the opponent scores first (0-1 in 2019), 32-4 when leading after the first quarter (6-1 in 2019), 8-6 when trailing after the first quarter (0-1 in 2019), 41-3 when leading at halftime (6-1 in 2019), 4-10 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2019), 43-3 when leading after the third quarter (6-1 in 2019) and 5-10 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2019).

— Chryst is 8-9 at Wisconsin against teams ranked in the top 25 (AP or coaches polls).

— The Badgers have 29 100-yard rushers vs. Iowa, including each of the last three years. Most: Ron Dayne, 216 in 1999. Are 18-8-1 in those games (twice had two in the same game, one win, one loss).

— Wisconsin has 15 200-yard passers vs. Ohio State. Last: Alex Hornibrook 229, 2017 (in Indianapolis); last in a win (also on road): Brooks Bollinger 202, 2001. Most: Randy Wright 319, 1983.

— The Badgers have 10 100-yard receivers vs. Iowa. Last: Luke Swan, 113 in 2006 (!!). Last at home: Brandon Williams, 132 in 2005. Last in home win: Lee Evans, 175 in 2001. Most: Chris Chambers, 191 in 2000.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass James White and Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 2 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 80 yards to pass Hershel Walker for 16th place, 120 to pass Anthony Thompson for 15th place, 123 to pass Damion Fletcher for 14th place, 144 to pass Myles Gaskin for 13th place, 208 to pass LaDanian Tomlinson for 12th place and 261 to pass Justin Jackson for 11th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 29th time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 25 yards to pass John Boyajian for 21st place, 142 to pass Bud Keyes for 20th place, 254 to pass Hal Brandt for 19th place and 296 to pass Mike Carroll for 18th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 4 completions to pass Ron Miller for 15th place and 28 to pass Russell Wilson for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 16 yards to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 85 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place, 110 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place and 159 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Chris Orr needs .5 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place, 1 sacks to tie and 1.5 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place, 2 to tie Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 6th place, 2.5 to tie T.J. Watt (2016) for 5th place, 3 to tie and 3.5 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Zack Baun needs 2 sacks to tie Joe Schobert (2015) for 10th place, 2.5 sacks to tie and 3 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Baun, Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).