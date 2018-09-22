Wisconsin Badgers-Iowa Hawkeyes pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday night’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium:

— This is the 92nd meeting between Wisconsin and Iowa with the Badgers holding a 46-43-2 edge, including four straight in Iowa City and five of the last six overall.

— Wisconsin has won nine straight road games, which is the second-longest such streak in the nation (Oklahoma, 17).

— The Badgers have won 15 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games, the longest streak in school history. The last loss was at Michigan on Oct. 1, 2016.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 25-4 when scoring first (1-1 in 2018), 11-4 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2018), 22-3 when leading after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 31-2 when leading at halftime (2-0 in 2018), 3-5 when trailing at halftime, 33-2 when leading after the third quarter (2-0 in 2018) and 3-5 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2018).

— Wisconsin has 28 100-yard rushers vs. Iowa, including in four of the last five meetings. Most: Ron Dayne, 216 in 1999. Most on road: Billy Marek, 206 in 1974. Marek (203 in ’73 & Melvin Gordon, 200 in’14 the others).

— Badgers have 10 100-yard receivers vs. Iowa. Last: Luke Swan in 2006 (also last on road). Most: Chris Chambers, 191 in 2000.

— Wisconsin has 12 200-yard passers vs. Iowa. Last: Joel Stave in 2015. Last in win & road: Scott Tolzien in 2010. Most: Darrell Bevell, 352 in 1995. Overall, UW 5-7 vs. Iowa with a 200-yard passer, but have won four of the last six when doing so dating back to 2000.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Larry Emery and Alan Thompson for 18th place, 3 to tie Dale Hackbart for 16th place and 4 to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 197 passing yards to pass Randy Wright for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to tie and 2 to pass Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 9 completions to pass Tony Lowery for 8th place and 13 to pass Rand Wright for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place, 2 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place, 3 to tie Neil Graff and Ron Miller for 9th place and 4 to tie Mike Samuel for 8th place on UW’s all-time list.

— T.J. Edwards needs 10 tackles to tie and 11 to pass David Wings for 25th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Edwards needs 2 interceptions to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 3 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Edwards needs 5.5 tackles for loss to tie and 6.5 to pass Gary Casper for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 2 field goals to tie and 3 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempt to pass Rich Thompson for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.