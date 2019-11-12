Win over Iowa gives Badgers a little more juice with some AP voters

Wisconsin needed a bit of a credibility boost.

Breaking a two-game losing streak over then No. 18 Iowa certainly helped.

The Badgers moved up one spot — from No. 16 to 15 — in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, but in the eyes of some voters the win meant more than a small bump.

Eleven AP votes pushed Wisconsin up at least four spots in their ballots compared to the previous week. Of those 11, four moved the Badgers up 5+ positions.

Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV in New Orleans had his eyes opened the most –+ he had Wisconsin at No. 14 after putting the Badgers at No. 25 on his ballot last week. Two weeks ago, Gillen didn’t have UW on his ballot at all.

Other big jumps came from the L.A. Daily News’ Mark Whicker (22 to 14) and CBS Sports Network’s Adam Zucker (21 to 14). Zucker, by the way, had UW at No. 17 two weeks ago then dropped the Badgers four spots during an off week.

Not everyone was in on the Badgers, though. Many kept Wisconsin at the same spot on their ballot while three voters moved UW down a slot. All three voters — the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker, the Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson and Syracuse Media Group’s Nate Mink — all basically just slotted Minnesota somewhere up top and slid the teams below down one spot.

Wisconsin doesn’t play a ranked team in each of the next two weeks, so moving up will be a tougher case to make, other than those in front of them losing.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 12 compared to the last two weeks:

Voter Week 12 Week 11 Week 10
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 11 13
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 12 13 14
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 12 13 14
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 12 12
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 14 21 17
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 14 14
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 14 14 14
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 14 14 16
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 14 25 NR
Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 14 18 20
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 14 16 14
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14 14
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 14 15 18
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 14 22 23
Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 14 14
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 14 15 15
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 14 13 13
Rece Davis, ESPN 14 14 15
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 14 18 19
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 14 18 20
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 14 15 15
Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 15 19 20
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 15 17
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 15 16 18
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 15 15
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 15 16 18
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 15 15
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 15 15
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 15 15 16
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 15 15 16
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 15 15 21
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 15 15 16
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 15 18 NR
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 15 15 16
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 15 16 16
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 15 16 16
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 15 15 12
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 15 15 16
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 16 18 16
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 16 18 17
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 16 17 18
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 16 15 16
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 16 16
Norm Wood, The Daily Press 16 18 20
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 16 16 17
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 16 17 20
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 17 17
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 17 17 18
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 17 18 18
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 17 19 20
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 17 21 21
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 17 19 20
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 17 20 21
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 17 21 21
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 18 23 23
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 18 22 24
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 18 22 25
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 18 20 19
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 18 19 20
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 19 22 22
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 20 22 19
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 21 22 22

