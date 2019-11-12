Win over Iowa gives Badgers a little more juice with some AP voters
Wisconsin needed a bit of a credibility boost.
Breaking a two-game losing streak over then No. 18 Iowa certainly helped.
The Badgers moved up one spot — from No. 16 to 15 — in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, but in the eyes of some voters the win meant more than a small bump.
Eleven AP votes pushed Wisconsin up at least four spots in their ballots compared to the previous week. Of those 11, four moved the Badgers up 5+ positions.
Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV in New Orleans had his eyes opened the most –+ he had Wisconsin at No. 14 after putting the Badgers at No. 25 on his ballot last week. Two weeks ago, Gillen didn’t have UW on his ballot at all.
Other big jumps came from the L.A. Daily News’ Mark Whicker (22 to 14) and CBS Sports Network’s Adam Zucker (21 to 14). Zucker, by the way, had UW at No. 17 two weeks ago then dropped the Badgers four spots during an off week.
Not everyone was in on the Badgers, though. Many kept Wisconsin at the same spot on their ballot while three voters moved UW down a slot. All three voters — the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker, the Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson and Syracuse Media Group’s Nate Mink — all basically just slotted Minnesota somewhere up top and slid the teams below down one spot.
Wisconsin doesn’t play a ranked team in each of the next two weeks, so moving up will be a tougher case to make, other than those in front of them losing.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 12 compared to the last two weeks:
|Voter
|Week 12
|Week 11
|Week 10
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|11
|11
|13
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|12
|13
|14
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|12
|13
|14
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|13
|12
|12
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|14
|21
|17
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|14
|14
|14
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|14
|14
|14
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|14
|14
|16
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|14
|25
|NR
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|14
|18
|20
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|14
|16
|14
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|14
|14
|14
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|14
|15
|18
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|14
|22
|23
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|14
|14
|14
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|14
|15
|15
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|14
|13
|13
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|14
|14
|15
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|14
|18
|19
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|14
|18
|20
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|14
|15
|15
|Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star
|15
|19
|20
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|15
|15
|17
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|15
|16
|18
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|15
|15
|15
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|15
|16
|18
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|15
|15
|15
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|15
|15
|15
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|15
|15
|16
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|15
|15
|16
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|15
|15
|21
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|15
|15
|16
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|15
|18
|NR
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|15
|15
|16
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|15
|16
|16
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|15
|16
|16
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|15
|15
|12
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|15
|15
|16
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|16
|18
|16
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|16
|18
|17
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|16
|17
|18
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|16
|15
|16
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|16
|16
|16
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|16
|18
|20
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|16
|16
|17
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|16
|17
|20
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|17
|17
|17
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|17
|17
|18
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|17
|18
|18
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|17
|19
|20
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|17
|21
|21
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|17
|19
|20
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|17
|20
|21
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|17
|21
|21
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|18
|23
|23
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|18
|22
|24
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|18
|22
|25
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|18
|20
|19
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|18
|19
|20
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|19
|22
|22
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|20
|22
|19
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|21
|22
|22
