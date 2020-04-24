Colts move up, select Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor in second round of 2020 NFL draft

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has found a new home after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the ninth pick in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.

Taylor declared for the draft after his junior season and was the third running back off the board.

Indianapolis swapped second-round picks with Cleveland and gave the Browns a fifth-round pick to move up and select Taylor.

It appears Taylor will be a 1-2 punch in the backfield alongside Marlon Mack, who led the Colts with 1,091 rushing yards last season.

The New Jersey native hit the ground running with the Badgers in 2017, as he made FBS history by rushing for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Taylor elevated his game to another level in his next two seasons at Wisconsin. In 2018, he rushed for 2,194 yards and 13 scores (7.1 yards per carry), and followed that up in 2019 with 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns along with 25 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylor won the Doak Walker Award in 2018 and 2019 and was a unanimous All-American in both of those seasons as well.

He finished his Wisconsin career with 6,174 total rushing yards and is the only FBS player to rush for over 6,000 yards in three seasons.