Wisconsin Badgers-Illinois Fighting Illini pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday night’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 85th meeting between Wisconsin and Illinois with the Badgers holding a 41-36-7 edge, including 22-16-4 in Madison. The Badgers have won the last eight meetings, dating back to 2008.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 27-4 when scoring first (3-1 in 2018), 11-5 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2018), 23-3 when leading after the first quarter (2-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 32-2 when leading at halftime (3-0 in 2018), 3-6 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2018), 34-2 when leading after the third quarter (3-0 in 2018) and 4-6 when trailing after the third quarter (1-2 in 2018).

— Wisconsin has 28 100-yard rushers against Illinois, including two each in 2014 and ’16. Most: Ron Dayne, 289 in 1996. Montee Ball (224), Anthony Davis (213 – most at home) and Dayne again (207) also topped 200.

— The Badgers have 10 200-yard passers against Illinois. Last: Bart Houston, 232 in 2015. Most: Tyler Donovan, 392 in 2007. Both John Stocco and Darrell Bevell did it twice. (Others: Joel Stave (most at home, 254), Bud Keyes, Mike Howard, Randy Wright)

— Wisconsin has 11 100-yard receivers vs. Illinois: Last: Jared Abbrederis in 2012. Have had just three since 1995 (Evans, 2001, and Beckum, 2007). Most (also at home): Pat Richter, 170 in 1961.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 53 yards to pass Larry Emery for 13th place 166 267 yards to pass Corey Clement for 12th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 73 yards to become the 13th Badgers player to reach 3,000 rushing yards.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 14th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 17th, tying him with Alan Ameche and Billy Marek for 9th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 21 yards to pass Mike Samuel for 7th place, 35 to pass Randy Wright for 6th place and 302 to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 131 yards to become the seventh Badgers player to reach 5,000 passing yards.

— Hornibrook needs 7 completions to pass Mike Samuel for 6th place and 27 to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 16 passes to pass Tony Lowery for 7th place on UW’s all-time pass attempts list.

— Hornibrook needs 5 touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 3rd place and 6 to tie Joel Stave on UW’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie Neil Graff and Ron Miller for 9th place, 2 to tie Mike Samuel for 8th place, 3 to tie and 4 to pass Mike Howard and Mike Carroll for 4th place and 5 to tie Randy Wright and Tony Lowery for 3rd place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 115 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 7 tackles to pass Eric Unverzagt for 21st place and 18 to pass Malvin Hunter for 20th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 2 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 1 TFL to tie and 1.5 to pass Joe Schobert for 14th place and 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to tie and 2 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field goals list.

— Gaglianone needs 4 field-goal attempts to tie Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field-goal attempts list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.