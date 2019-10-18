Wisconsin Badgers-Illinois Fighting Illini pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign:

— This is the 86th meeting between Wisconsin and Illinois. The Badgers lead the series 42-36-7, although the Illini are 20-18-3 in Champaign. Wisconsin has won nine straight games overall and 13 of the last 14 in the series, with Illinois’ only win coming in 2007.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 36-6 when scoring first (6-0 in 2019), 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 32-3 when leading after the first quarter (6-0 in 2019), 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 41-2 when leading at halftime (6-0 in 2019), 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 43-2 when leading after the third quarter (6-0 in 2019) and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— Chryst is 40-4 against teams not ranked in the AP top 25 as Wisconsin’s head coach.

— The Badgers have 30 100-yard rushers vs. Illinois. Had two in last season’s win and two in 2014 and ’16. Most: Ron Dayne 289, 1996.

— Wisconsin has 10 200-yard passers vs. Illinois. Most: Tyler Donovan, 392 in 2007. Last: Bart Houston, 232 in 2015.

— The Badgers have 11 100-yard receivers vs. Illinois. Most: Pat Richter, 170 in 1961. Last: Jared Abbrederis, 117 in 2012. Last in Champaign: Travis Beckum, 160 in 2007. Last in Champaign by a WR: Lee Evans, 150 in 2001. Last in a win in Champaign: Lee DeRamus, 125 in 1993.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Billy Marek for 5th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass James White and Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time rushing TDs list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and James White for 4th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Melvin Gordon for 3rd place on UW’s all-time touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Billy Marek (1974) for 7th place, 2 to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 3 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 5th place and 4 to tie and 5 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 4 yards to become the 25th FBS player (since 1956) to rush for 5,000 yards.

— Taylor needs 145 yards to pass Montee Ball for 2nd place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 28th time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— Jack Coan needs 324 yards to pass John Ryan for 22nd on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 8 completions to pass Gregg Bohlig for 21st place, 18 to pass Bud Keyes for 20th place. 24 to pass Mike Kalasmiki for 19th place, 25 to tie Hal Brandt and John Ryan for 17th place and 26 to tie and 27 to pass Mike Carroll for 16th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 34 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 40 yards to pass Michael Jones for 21st place, 55 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 124 to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place and 150 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Anthony Lotti needs 2 punts to pass R.J. Morse for 4th place on UW’s all-time list.