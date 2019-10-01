Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern on Saturday, frankly, wasn’t the most fun college football game to watch.

However, it was a win and Associated Press top-25 voters likely can’t watch every game on the docket and rely on scores and (welp) game stories, columns, etc.

That being said, most AP voters kept Wisconsin right where they had the Badgers on their ballot the previous week. Most, but not all.

Twelve voters moved Wisconsin down from their previous ballot, including all three who had the Badgers ranked No. 6 in Week 5. Of those 12, 10 slid Wisconsin down just one spot.

Two voters dropped the Badgers two slots, both from nine to 11: James Kratch of The Star Ledger, who jumped Notre Dame and Oregon ahead of Wisconsin, and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, who moved Auburn and Oregon in front of UW.

Six voters did move Wisconsin up on their ballot, including two from No. 10 to 8: Pat Dooley of Gainesville Sun, who moved the Badgers over Florida and Penn State from his previous ballot, and Gene Henley of the Chattanooga Times/Free Press, who put UW over Florida and Notre Dame.

Because of more voters moving Wisconsin down rather than up, the Badgers also dropped in overall points, from 1,071 in Week 5 to 1,046 in Week 6, while still remaining at No. 8 in the rankings.

However, Wisconsin’s lead over the No. 9 team (Florida last week, Notre Dame this week) actually increased – by one. Go figure.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 6 compared to Week 5:

Voter Week 6 Week 5 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 7 7 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 7 7 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 7 6 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 7 7 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 7 6 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 7 6 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 8 8 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 8 9 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 8 8 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 8 8 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 8 8 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 8 8 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 8 8 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 8 8 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 8 8 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 8 8 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 8 10 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 9 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 8 8 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 8 8 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 8 8 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 8 8 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 8 8 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 8 7 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 8 8 Matt Brown, The Athletic 8 8 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 8 8 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 8 7 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 8 8 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 8 10 Rece Davis, ESPN 8 8 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 8 7 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 8 8 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 8 9 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 8 8 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 8 8 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 9 9 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 9 9 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 9 9 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 9 9 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 9 10 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 9 9 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 9 9 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 9 9 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 9 9 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 10 10 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 10 9 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 10 10 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 10 10 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 10 9 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 10 10 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 10 10 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 11 11 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 11 11 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 11 9 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 11 9 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 11 10 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 11 11 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 12 12 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 12 11 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 12 12 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 12 12