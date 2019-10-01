Badgers take a (small) hit from AP top-25 voters after lackluster performance
Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern on Saturday, frankly, wasn’t the most fun college football game to watch.
However, it was a win and Associated Press top-25 voters likely can’t watch every game on the docket and rely on scores and (welp) game stories, columns, etc.
That being said, most AP voters kept Wisconsin right where they had the Badgers on their ballot the previous week. Most, but not all.
Twelve voters moved Wisconsin down from their previous ballot, including all three who had the Badgers ranked No. 6 in Week 5. Of those 12, 10 slid Wisconsin down just one spot.
Two voters dropped the Badgers two slots, both from nine to 11: James Kratch of The Star Ledger, who jumped Notre Dame and Oregon ahead of Wisconsin, and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, who moved Auburn and Oregon in front of UW.
Six voters did move Wisconsin up on their ballot, including two from No. 10 to 8: Pat Dooley of Gainesville Sun, who moved the Badgers over Florida and Penn State from his previous ballot, and Gene Henley of the Chattanooga Times/Free Press, who put UW over Florida and Notre Dame.
Because of more voters moving Wisconsin down rather than up, the Badgers also dropped in overall points, from 1,071 in Week 5 to 1,046 in Week 6, while still remaining at No. 8 in the rankings.
However, Wisconsin’s lead over the No. 9 team (Florida last week, Notre Dame this week) actually increased – by one. Go figure.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 6 compared to Week 5:
|Voter
|Week 6
|Week 5
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|7
|7
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|7
|7
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|7
|6
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|7
|7
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|7
|6
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|7
|6
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|8
|8
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|8
|9
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|8
|8
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|8
|8
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|8
|8
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|8
|8
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|8
|8
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|8
|8
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|8
|8
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|8
|8
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|8
|10
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|8
|9
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|8
|8
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|8
|8
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|8
|8
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|8
|8
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|8
|8
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|8
|7
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|8
|8
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|8
|8
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|8
|8
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|8
|7
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|8
|8
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|8
|10
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|8
|8
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|8
|7
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|8
|8
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|8
|9
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|8
|8
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|8
|8
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|9
|9
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|9
|9
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|9
|9
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|9
|9
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|9
|10
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|9
|9
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|9
|9
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|9
|9
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|9
|9
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|10
|10
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|10
|9
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|10
|10
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|10
|10
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|10
|9
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|10
|10
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|10
|10
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|11
|11
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|11
|11
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|11
|9
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|11
|9
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|11
|10
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|11
|11
|Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star
|12
|12
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|12
|11
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|12
|12
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|12
|12
