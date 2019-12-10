Wisconsin’s date with the Rose Bowl has been set and maybe you don’t care about the Associated Press top-25 poll (if you ever did).

Nevertheless, there was something interesting that happened in the final regular-season poll after the Badgers lost to Oho State in the Big Ten championship. Despite the defeat, many voters came away impressed.

Seventeen voters moved the Badgers up on their ballot compared to the previous week. Three of those jumped UW up four spots.

Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network was one of those and he has the Badgers ranked No. 5 – the highest of any voter.

The other two who moved Wisconsin up four slots were Tom Green of Alabama Media Group (11 to 8) and Tom Bragg of the Charleston Gazette-Mail (12 to 8).

Three voters gave UW a three-spot increase: Lauren Brownow of WRAL-Baltimore (10 to 7), Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News (13 to 10) and Michael Vegas of the Boston Globe (17 to 14).

On the flip side, of course more voters moved Wisconsin down (which caused the Badgers to go from No. 10 to No. 11 in the poll). Rob Long of WJFK-FM in Washington, D.C., had the biggest drop for UW, six spots, from 11 to 17. Two others moved Wisconsin down five – Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star (7 to 12) and Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post (8 to 13).

In all, 29 voters had the Badgers as a top-10 team, four in the top seven. A win over Oregon in the Rose Bowl would certainly mean a top-10 final ranking. Wisconsin hasn’t ended a season higher than No. 7 since 1999, when it was No. 4.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots for Wisconsin in Week 16 compared to last week:

Voter Week 16 Week 15 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 5 9 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 6 8 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 7 11 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 7 10 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 8 12 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 8 10 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 8 9 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 8 9 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 8 8 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 8 8 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 7 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 8 7 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 9 11 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 9 10 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 9 9 Matt Brown, The Athletic 9 9 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 9 8 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 10 13 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 10 12 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 10 11 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 10 11 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 10 11 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 10 10 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 10 10 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 10 9 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 9 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 10 9 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 10 8 Parrish Alford, Daily Journal (Tupelo, Miss.)* 10 n/a Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 11 13 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 11 11 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 11 11 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 11 11 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 11 11 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 11 11 Rece Davis, ESPN 11 10 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 11 9 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 11 9 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 11 9 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 11 8 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 12 12 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 12 11 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 12 11 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 12 7 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 13 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 13 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 13 13 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 13 13 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 13 12 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 13 11 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 13 11 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 13 10 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 10 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 10 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 13 9 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 9 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 13 8 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 14 17 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 14 11 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 15 14 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 15 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 17 11 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 9

* — Alford took over for Jim Holder of WTVA-Tupelo. Holder had Wisconsin at No. 9 last week.