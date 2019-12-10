Badgers lost but still impressed a lot of AP voters

Wisconsin’s date with the Rose Bowl has been set and maybe you don’t care about the Associated Press top-25 poll (if you ever did).

Nevertheless, there was something interesting that happened in the final regular-season poll after the Badgers lost to Oho State in the Big Ten championship. Despite the defeat, many voters came away impressed.

Seventeen voters moved the Badgers up on their ballot compared to the previous week. Three of those jumped UW up four spots.

Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network was one of those and he has the Badgers ranked No. 5 – the highest of any voter.

The other two who moved Wisconsin up four slots were Tom Green of Alabama Media Group (11 to 8) and Tom Bragg of the Charleston Gazette-Mail (12 to 8).

Three voters gave UW a three-spot increase: Lauren Brownow of WRAL-Baltimore (10 to 7), Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News (13 to 10) and Michael Vegas of the Boston Globe (17 to 14).

On the flip side, of course more voters moved Wisconsin down (which caused the Badgers to go from No. 10 to No. 11 in the poll). Rob Long of WJFK-FM in Washington, D.C., had the biggest drop for UW, six spots, from 11 to 17. Two others moved Wisconsin down five – Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star (7 to 12) and Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post (8 to 13).

In all, 29 voters had the Badgers as a top-10 team, four in the top seven. A win over Oregon in the Rose Bowl would certainly mean a top-10 final ranking. Wisconsin hasn’t ended a season higher than No. 7 since 1999, when it was No. 4.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots for Wisconsin in Week 16 compared to last week:

Voter Week 16 Week 15
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 5 9
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 6 8
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 7 11
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 7 10
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 8 12
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 8 10
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 8 9
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 8 9
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 8 8
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 8 8
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 7
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 8 7
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 9 11
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 9 10
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 9 9
Matt Brown, The Athletic 9 9
Norm Wood, The Daily Press 9 8
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 10 13
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 10 12
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 10 11
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 10 11
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 10 11
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 10 10
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 10 10
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 10 9
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 9
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 10 9
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 10 8
Parrish Alford, Daily Journal (Tupelo, Miss.)* 10 n/a
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 11 13
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 11 11
Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 11 11
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 11 11
Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 11 11
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 11 11
Rece Davis, ESPN 11 10
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 11 9
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 11 9
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 11 9
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 11 8
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 12 12
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 12 11
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 12 11
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 12 7
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 13
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 13
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 13 13
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 13 13
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 13 12
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 13 11
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 13 11
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 13 10
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 10
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 10
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 13 9
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 9
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 13 8
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 14 17
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 14 11
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 15 14
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 15
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 17 11
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 9

* — Alford took over for Jim Holder of WTVA-Tupelo. Holder had Wisconsin at No. 9 last week.

